Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,56,600; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹2,85,000

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,56,600; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹2,85,000

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,550

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,750

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,600, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,85,000.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,550.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,600 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,57,310 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,750.
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,550, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,200 in Chennai.
 
               
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,700. 
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,85,000.
    
US Gold and silver extended losses on Saturday as a global rout in tech equities and a stronger US dollar wiped out most gains made by the metals during a brief rebound earlier this week.
 
Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent at $4,735.99 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, after a near 4 per cent drop on Thursday. US gold futures for April delivery fell 2.8 per cent to $4,752.40 per ounce.
 
Spot silver was down 3.2 per cent at $68.97 an ounce after a 19.1 per cent drop in the previous session. Earlier in the day, it fell as much as 10 per cent to trade below the $65 level and hit a more than 1-1/2 month low.
 
Spot platinum fell 3.6 per cent to $1,916.45 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $2,918.80 on January 26, while palladium gained 1.3 per cent to $1,638.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

