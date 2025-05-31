Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,320, silver price declines ₹100 to ₹99,800

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,320, silver price declines ₹100 to ₹99,800

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,210

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,470. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at ₹97,320 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,210.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,320.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,470. 
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹89,210, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,360.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,800.
  
US gold prices slipped on Friday as the dollar edged higher and markets digested the latest tariff developments, while a softer inflation report kept hopes for a US rate cut alive.
 
Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent, at $3,293.59 an ounce, as of 02:26 pm ET (1826 GMT) and was down 1.9 per cent so far this week.
 
Spot silver fell 1.2 per cent to $32.94, platinum eased 2.5 per cent to $1,055.05 and palladium dropped 0.6 per cent to $967.30. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 31 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

