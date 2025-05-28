Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,470; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,900/kg

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,470; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,900/kg

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,340

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,620. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at ₹97,470 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,470.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,620. 
 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 180 pts, Nifty flat; FMCGs fall, ITC down 3.5%

BSE

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 625 points, Nifty at 24,826; heavyweights drag amid mixed cues

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Gold price down ₹10 to ₹97,630 , Silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,00,100

share market stock market trading

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex jumps 455 points, Nifty at 25,001; all sectors settle in green

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹98,070; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,800/kg

   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹89,340, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,490.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,200.
  
US gold prices gained on Wednesday, helped by a slight retreat in the dollar and lower US bond yields as investors await a US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index report due later this week for interest rate clues.
 
Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $3,314.19 an ounce, as of 0040 GMT, after dropping more than 1 per cent on Tuesday. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $3,313.20. 
 
Gold imports to Switzerland from the US jumped to the highest monthly level since at least 2012 in April after the exclusion of precious metals from US import tariffs, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.
 
Spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $33.27 an ounce, platinum was up 0.6 per cent at $1,085.97 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent lower to $977.09.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    

More From This Section

Premiumsilver trading silver investment

Silver ETFs gain traction as industrial demand, returns outshine gold

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,430; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

silver

Geopolitical, economic risks set stage for further gains in silver

gold, gold loan

Gold outlook: Weak Dollar, geopolitical risks to fuel further gains

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹95,010; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹96,900

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon