Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:59 AM IST
Gold dips ₹10 to ₹98,070; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,800/kg

Gold and Silver rate today: The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,890. The price of silver in Chennai was at ₹1,10,800

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹89,890, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad | (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at ₹98,070 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,070.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,220.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹89,890, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,040.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,800.
  
US gold prices slipped from a two-week high on Monday after US President Donald Trump set a July 9 deadline for a trade deal with the European Union, rescinding his earlier threat of a 50 per cent tariff from June 1.
 
Trump on Sunday backed off his threat to speed up 50 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union, agreeing to extend his deadline for trade talks until July 9 after the head of the EU executive body said the bloc needed more time to "reach a good deal."
 
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at $3,339.13 an ounce, as of 0101 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.8 per cent to $3,337.40.
 
Spot silver eased 0.3 per cent to $33.36 an ounce, platinum edged 0.1 per cent higher to $1,095.90, and palladium gained 0.8 per cent to $1,000.83. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

