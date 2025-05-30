Friday, May 30, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,030; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,800/kg

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,940

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,180. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at ₹97,030 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,940.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,030.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,180. 
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹88,940, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,090.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,800.
   
US gold prices inched lower on Friday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a key US inflation report that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve's policy path. 
 
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $3,312.85 an ounce, as of 0100 GMT. Bullion has gained 0.6 per cent so far in May, heading for its fifth straight monthly rise.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $33.23 an ounce, platinum was down 0.1 per cent at $1,080.93 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent lower to $972.11.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: May 30 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

