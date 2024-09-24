Business Standard
Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 76,160, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,900

Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 76,160, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,900

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 69,810

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 92,900 (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 76,160 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declines by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 69,810.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 76,160.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 76,310, Rs 76,160, and Rs 76,160, respectively.
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,810.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 69,960, Rs 69,810, and Rs 69,810, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 92,900. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,900.

US Gold prices held their ground on Tuesday, after hitting an all-time high in the previous session, following comments by US Federal Reserve officials that backed additional interest rate cuts in the future.

Spot gold was steady near $2,625.52 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,635.29 on Monday.

Spot silver was steady at $30.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $960.40 and palladium shed 0.6 per cent to $1,035.25.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

