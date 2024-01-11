Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 600, trading at Rs 76,000/kg

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,950.

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,950, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 600, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,000.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,700.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,950.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,100, Rs 62,950, and Rs 63,490, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,700.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,850, Rs 57,700, and Rs 58,200, respectively.

US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar ahead of a consumer inflation report due later in the day that could shed some light on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,028.19 per ounce, as of 0135 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,032.80.

Spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $22.96 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.2 per cent to $920.40, and palladium gained nearly 1 per cent to $1008.67.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,500.



(with inputs from Reuters)