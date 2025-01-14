Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 07:18 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Markets Today: WPI, CPI; GIFT Nifty; HCLTech; Quadrant, Capital Infra IPOs

Markets Today: WPI, CPI; GIFT Nifty; HCLTech; Quadrant, Capital Infra IPOs

In previous trading session, the Sensex plunged 1,048.90 points, or 1.36 per cent, to close at 76,330.01. Similarly, the Nifty50 dropped 345.55 points, or 1.47 per cent, ending the day at 23,085.95

stock market BSE building

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Markets Today, January 14, 2025: Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are expected to react to inflation data, Q3 earnings reports, and mixed global cues on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
 
At 6:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures signalled a strong start for the markets, trading 111 points higher at 23,273.
 
In previous trading session, the Sensex plunged 1,048.90 points, or 1.36 per cent, to close at 76,330.01. Similarly, the Nifty50 dropped 345.55 points, or 1.47 per cent, ending the day at 23,085.95. 
Domestic cues
 
Investor focus will be on the release of December Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data later today.
 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Ravi Nathani recommends sell-on-rise strategy for Nifty IT, Auto indices

DMart

DMart bleeds 6% as analysts see margin pressure ahead, cut target after Q3

Stock broker, broker, trader, woman investor, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tumbles 1,031pts, Nifty at 23,086; NSE Mid, SmallCap fall 4%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Equinox India shares dip 4% despite posting good Q3 nos; revenue up 176%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Just Dial shares sink 9% after posting Q3 results; check details here

 
Meanwhile, the retail inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), eased to a four-month low of 5.22 per cent in December, down from 5.48 per cent in November, primarily due to a decline in food inflation.
   
Net direct tax collections have risen 15.9 per cent to Rs 16.9 trillion between April 1 and January 12 of FY25, according to the latest figures from the income tax department.
A sharp selloff in domestic equities on Monday led to the rupee breaching the major 86-per-dollar mark, recording its steepest single-day decline in nearly two years. Rising crude oil prices and a strengthening US dollar added to the currency's downward pressure.
 
The risk-reward outlook for the Indian market remains unfavourable despite the recent correction, according to a note by Kotak Institutional Equities. It highlighted concerns over overvalued stocks, limited scope for earnings upgrades due to optimistic assumptions, and the likelihood of global bond yields staying elevated for an extended period. 
 
Other market triggers
 
Q3 results 
 
HCLTech, the country’s third-largest information-technology (IT) services firm, had net profits of Rs 4,591 crore in the third quarter (October-December) of FY25. Profits were up 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 8.4 per cent sequentially. READ MORE
 
Other companies reporting Q3 results include Shoppers Stop, SRM Energy, HDFC Asset Management Company and Network18 Media & Investments among others. 
 
FII, DII activity
 
FIIs sold shares worth Rs 4,892.84 crore on January 13, while DIIs bought shares worth 8,066.07 crore.
 
IPO market
 
Quadrant Future IPO (Mainline), Capital Infra IPO (Mainline) Delta Autocorp IPO (SME), Avax Apparels IPO (SME) and BR Goyal IPO (SME) will list on the exchanges. 
   
Laxmi Dental IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 2 of its subscription.
 
Meanwhile, Barflex Polyfilms IPO (SME) and Sat Kartar IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscriptions. 
 
Global cues
 
Asia-Pacific markets displayed mixed performance on Tuesday following a similarly varied session on Wall Street. The Dow surged while the Nasdaq declined, reflecting a shift in investor sentiment away from technology stocks.
 
ASX 200 rose 0.55 per cent after enduring three consecutive days of losses. In contrast, Nikkei dropped 0.73 per cent and the Topix slipped 0.34 per cent. Kospi added 0.4 per cent.
 
In the US, the Dow Jones gained 0.86 per cent as investors pivoted towards non-technology stocks like Caterpillar, JPMorgan, and UnitedHealth. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.38 per cent, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.16 per cent.
 
Commodity market
 
Oil prices continued its upward trajectory for a third consecutive session. Brent crude surpassed $80 per barrel, marking its highest level in over four months, as expanded US sanctions on Russian oil raised concerns about the potential impact on exports to major buyers like India and China. Brent crude futures rose 1.43 per cent to $80.90 per barrel, while US WTI crude climbed 3.29 per cent, reaching $79.09 per barrel.
   
Gold prices retreated on Monday as the US dollar surged to its highest level in over two years, buoyed by a strong jobs report that reinforced expectations of a cautious approach from the Fed regarding interest rate cuts this year. Spot gold declined 1.1 per cent to $2,658.84 per ounce, after briefly dipping 1 per cent earlier in the session. US gold futures also fell, dropping 1.4 per cent to settle at $2,677.60.
 
Here's how analysts are assessing today's (January 14) trading session:
 
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities
 
For day traders, 23260/77000 would act as a trend decider level; below this, weak sentiment is likely to continue. If it falls below this level, the market could slip to 22900-22800/76000-75700. On the flip side, if we move above 23260/77000, the pullback could extend to 23400-23450/77300-77500.
 
Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities
 
If the Nifty sustains above 23,000 over the next few days, it could signal a potential recovery. Conversely, a decisive fall below this level might trigger a deeper correction.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Sensex sheds 1.4% amid heavy FPI selling; Nifty settles at 23,086

Premiuminsurance

Budget key trigger for life insurance companies' stocks in near term

IPO

Upcoming IPO! Vidya Wires files draft papers with market regulator Sebi

IPO

Standard Glass Lining Tech shares make decent debut, list at 26% premium

IPO

With IPO hopes high, AIFs inclining towards late-stage startups: Report

Topics : Nasdaq MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 IPO listing time SME IPOs IPOs Gift Nifty CPI WPI inflation CPI Inflation Wholesale food inflation core inflation HCLTech Q3 results FIIs DIIs Indian equities Indian stock market S&P Dow Jones Crude Oil Price Brent crude oil Gold Prices Market technicals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon