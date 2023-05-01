Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 60,930



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,850. Gold price remain unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,930, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,080, Rs 60,980, and Rs 61,440, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,930.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,330, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,850.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,986.15 per ounce by 0017 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,995.00.





Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $24.95 per ounce, while platinum lost 0.7 per cent to $1,066.55 per ounce.



(With inputs from Reuters) High gold prices kept physical demand tepid in key Asian centres last week, prompting dealers in India to extend discounts after a key bullion-buying festival spurred limited activity.

Gold prices eased on Monday as the dollar ticked up, while traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due this week.