Gold, silver regain momentum; crude oil falls below $100 a barrel
In the global market, gold opened with marginal gains. However, prices later declined before recovering again. Silver had a subdued start in the global market, but later prices rebounded sharply
Ramveer Singh Gurjar
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Following the softening in crude oil prices, gold and silver prices also lost momentum. However, prices had risen at the start of trading as crude oil crossed the $100 mark. But as trading progressed, crude oil prices fell below $100, leading to a renewed rise in gold and silver prices.
In the global market, gold opened with marginal gains. However, prices later declined before recovering again. Silver had a subdued start in the global market, but later prices rebounded sharply. In the domestic market, both metals opened lower but later gained strength. On Comex, gold was trading at around $4,050 per ounce, while silver was trading at around $58.60 per ounce. On MCX, at the time of writing, gold futures were trading at around ₹1,43,100, while silver futures were trading at around ₹2,21,700.
Gold regains momentum
Gold futures opened lower. On MCX, the benchmark August gold contract opened at ₹1,42,392, down ₹429 from the previous close of ₹1,42,821. However, at the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,43,100, up ₹279. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,43,240 and a low of ₹1,41,742. Gold futures had touched a record high of ₹1,80,779 earlier this year.
Silver shines after subdued start
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Silver futures also had a subdued opening. On MCX, the benchmark September silver contract opened at ₹2,18,280, down ₹1,095 from the previous close of ₹2,19,375. At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,21,718, up ₹2,343. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,22,292 and a low of ₹2,17,325. Silver futures had touched a record high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year.
Gold and silver rise in international market
In the international market, gold and silver futures recovered after a subdued start. On Comex, gold opened at $4,053.40 per ounce, compared with the previous closing price of $4,050.20 per ounce. At the time of writing, it was trading at $4,056.50 per ounce, up $6.30. Gold had touched a record high of $5,586.20 earlier this year.
On Comex, silver futures opened at $57.92 per ounce, compared with the previous closing price of $58.05. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $58.63 per ounce, up $0.58. It had touched a record high of $121.79 earlier this year. Prices on MCX, Comex (in ₹)
|MCX
|Open
|Last Close
|LTP
|Gold
|1,42,392
|1,42,821
|1,43,100
|Silver
|2,18,280
|2,19,375
|2,21,718
|Comex
|Open
|Last Close
|LTP
|Gold
|4,053.40
|4,050.20
|4,056.50
|Silver
|57.92
|58.05
|58.63
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Topics : Gold Silver Crude Oil Commodity prices
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:57 PM IST