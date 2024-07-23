Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,840

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,840.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,840, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 67,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,990, Rs 73,840, and Rs 74,440, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,840, Rs 67,690, and Rs 68,240, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,900.

US Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as investors strapped in for US economic data this week for clarity on the timeline for Federal Reserve's interest rate cut.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,398.29 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT, after falling to a more than one-week low in the previous session. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,397.70.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $29.06 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.1 per cent at $948.13 and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $907.25.

(with inputs from Reuters)