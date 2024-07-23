Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,840

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 67,690

gold price

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,840.

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,840, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 67,690.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,840.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,990, Rs 73,840, and Rs 74,440, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,840, Rs 67,690, and Rs 68,240, respectively.

More From This Section

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,960

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 74,340

Gold prices decline from all-time peak on profit taking, firmer dollar

Russia cuts crude oil exports to keep more barrels at home for refiners

Gold extends record rally on US Fed interest rate-cut bets, softer dollar


The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,900.

US Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as investors strapped in for US economic data this week for clarity on the timeline for Federal Reserve's interest rate cut.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,398.29 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT, after falling to a more than one-week low in the previous session. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,397.70.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $29.06 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.1 per cent at $948.13 and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $907.25.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 74,830, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 94,600

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 75,010, silver grows Rs 100 to Rs 96,100

Gold Strategy: Buy dips; resistance at Rs 75,400, support at Rs 73,000

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 74,030, silver slips Rs 100 to Rs 94,900

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,630, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 95,100

Topics : Gold trade Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon