Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,960

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 67,790

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,960.

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,960, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 67,790.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,960.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,110, Rs 73,960, and Rs 74,560, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,790.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,940, Rs 67,790, and Rs 68,340, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,900.

US Gold prices edged higher on Monday, aided by a softer dollar and expectations of a US interest rate cut, while spotlight shifted to economic data for further insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,408.19 per ounce, as of 0017 GMT. Prices scaled an all-time high of $2,483.60 last week.

Spot silver gained 0.3 per cent to $29.34 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.9 per cent at $970.65 and palladium rose 1.6 per cent to $920.83.


(with inputs from Reuters)

Gold Prices Silver Prices gold silver demand gold and silver prices gold silver prices

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

