Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin's bullish momentum gains steam, eyes $100k ahead of US FOMC meeting

Bitcoin's bullish momentum gains steam, eyes $100k ahead of US FOMC meeting

the US has unveiled a draft crypto bill aimed at redefining digital asset oversight and strengthening investor protection, stating, 'The golden age of digital assets is here.'

cryptocurrencie

Bitcoin has traded in the range of $93,399.86 to $97,625.81 in the last 24 hours

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bitcoin (BTC) price today, May 7, 2025:  Bitcoin (BTC) has broken out of its range-bound phase between $90,000 and $95,000 and resumed its upward trajectory to reclaim $97,000 levels as market sentiment improved ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. This, market analysts said, signals a bullish momentum for Bitcoin toward the $100K mark.
 
At 10:20 AM on Wednesday, May 7, Bitcoin was quoted trading at around $96,476.58, higher by 2.13 per cent. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency had a 24-hour trading volume of $31.36 billion. Bitcoin's market capitalisation stood at $1.91 trillion, the highest among all cryptocurrencies.
 
 
Bitcoin has traded in the range of $93,399.86 to $97,625.81 in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
 
Factors such as New Hampshire authorising the 'Bitcoin reserve bill' and rising hopes over a potential US-China trade deal, Alankar Saxena, Co-founder and CTO of Mudrex, said, drove renewed buying by the bulls. "While a rate cut remains unlikely, any move toward quantitative easing could inject fresh liquidity into the market, further supporting risk assets like crypto," said Saxena.
 
Further on the regulatory front, the US has unveiled a draft crypto bill aimed at redefining digital asset oversight and strengthening investor protection, stating, 'The golden age of digital assets is here.'

Also Read

Crypto, bitcoin

Bitcoin falters at high levels, slips below the $95k mark; what lies ahead?

cryptocurrencie

Crypto market update: Bitcoin holds $93k level, faces resistance at $95k

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin holds strong near $86K amid Fed's hawkishness and inflation fears

cryptocurrencie

Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Solana, others are faring today

Bitcoin

Rich Dad Poor Dad' author says world in midst of 'biggest market crash

 
If Bitcoin breaks the resistance at $97,900, Saxena believes, a decisive move above the $100K mark is possible, with support standing at $93,700.
 
Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman, CIFDAQ Group also shares similar views and remains bullish on the outlook of Bitcoin. The breakout of Bitcoin from $90,000 - $95,000, Maradiya said, signals bullish momentum toward the $100K mark. 
"Meanwhile, the geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, including 'Operation Sindoor'," Maradiya said, "have introduced short-term volatility, which may impact prices. Long-term effects will depend on the resolution of the conflict," said Maradiya. 

Ethereum and other altcoins

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is also in focus, with the Pectra upgrade scheduled for today, adding to the overall market optimism. At last check, it was trading at around $1,828.02, up 1.84 per cent.
 
Among other popular cryptocurrencies, Solana (SOL) was trading higher by 0.81 per cent, Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 0.78 per cent, and Ripple (XRP) up by 1.12 per cent. Meanwhile, the US dollar-linked stablecoin Tether was trading at $0.9999, down 0.001 per cent.
 
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Alpaca Finance (ALPACA), Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC) were among the top trending crypto coins on CoinMarketCap.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump mines millions from meme coin fans in access-for-tokens model

Crypto price update

Bitcoin consolidates at $94K; analysts eye breakout amid US Fed uncertainty

Image

'Bitcoin, Ethereum remained most traded cryptos amid stock market crash'

Crypto, bitcoin

Bitcoin falters at high levels, slips below the $95k mark; what lies ahead?

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin breaks $96K resistance, sets sights on reclaiming $100K mark

Topics : Bitcoin prices Ripple cryptocurrency Bitcoin trading bitcoin cryptocurrencies cryptocurrencies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon