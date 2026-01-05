Monday, January 05, 2026 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Crypto defies geopolitical tensions as BTC reclaims $93k, ETH hits $3,200

Crypto defies geopolitical tensions as BTC reclaims $93k, ETH hits $3,200

Bitcoin, analysts said, benefited from its safe-haven narrative, short-covering near key levels of $91,500-$93,000, and robust stablecoin inflows

Cryptocurrency

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Crypto markets kicked off the week on a positive note, showing signs of investor optimism. Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed the $93,200 level for the first time since December 11, while Ethereum (ETH) surged above $3,200.
 
This rebound came despite heightened geopolitical tensions following the US strike on Venezuela, which often pressures risk assets. Bitcoin, analysts said, benefited from its safe-haven narrative, short-covering near key levels of $91,500–$93,000, and robust stablecoin inflows, highlighting its resilience ahead of the reopening of traditional markets.

Institutional interest, technical strength boost momentum

Institutional interest is rising, according to Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, who pointed to PwC’s growing engagement in the crypto space. Bitcoin Core development also remains strong, with 135 contributors projected for 2025. Sehgal described the market tone as constructive, noting that BTC and ETH showed strong technical setups, though geopolitical risks and reactions from traditional finance could impact near-term volatility.
 
 
Meanwhile, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk suggested that Bitcoin’s price rise was largely driven by a liquidation flush, with around $180 million in futures positions, mostly short positions, liquidated by yesterday afternoon. This triggered buybacks as prices surpassed $91,000, pushing the momentum higher. The desk added that while political headlines from Venezuela created short-term volatility, they did not signal a shift in fundamentals.
 
Currently, Bitcoin has retreated slightly from the $93,000 mark, trading at $92,623.23, up 1.36 per cent over the past 24 hours, with a trading volume of $34.15 billion as of 10:52 AM on Monday, January 5, according to CoinMarketCap. The asset has fluctuated between $90,877 and $93,204 during the session. Ethereum mirrored Bitcoin’s movement, trading at $3,163, up 0.34 per cent, with a 24-hour volume of $16.8 billion and intraday fluctuations between $3,119 and $3,211.

Also Read

Tak Lee, CEO & Managing Partner Hashed Emergent

In emerging markets, we focus on necessities, must-have items: Tak Leepremium

crypto

Cryptocurrency market shows resilience, but consolidation continues

Stablecoins

RBI reiterates cautious stance on crypto assets, stablecoins for stability

bitcoin, cryptocurrency, market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Crypto in 2026: Analysts predict stability and growth amid regulatory shift

Stablecoins

RBI flags stablecoin risks, urges countries to prioritise CBDCs over crypto

 
On the technical front, BTC broke out of a symmetrical triangle on the 2-hour chart, testing resistance between $93,000 and $94,000. Sehgal noted that a sustained breakout could target $96,000 to $97,500, with support at $91,500 and $90,000. “Liquidity clusters indicate potential fakeouts below $88,000, while thin order books above $95,000 leave room for rapid upside,” she added. ETH remains bullish, facing resistance between $3,200 and $3,250, with support at $3,050 to $3,000.
 
Akshat Siddhant, lead quant analyst at Mudrex, highlighted that if BTC closes above $93,700, momentum could push it towards $100,000, with support forming near $88,500. Siddhant also pointed out the strong institutional interest fueling the rally, noting that crypto ETFs saw net inflows of around $646 million on the first trading day of the year after December's heavy selling. “Sentiment is improving, as the Fear & Greed Index turned neutral for the first time since October,” he added.

Altcoins show mixed performance

Among altcoins, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Virtuals Protocol, Render, Pepe, Bonk, Pudgy Penguins, Stacks, SPX6900, Shiba Inu, Hyperliquid, FLOKI, Cronos, Celestia, Aerodrome Finance, Injective, Story, Flare, XRP, NEAR Protocol, Cosmos, Starknet, Hedera, Internet Computer, Algorand, Ethereum Classic, PancakeSwap, Polygon, VeChain, Arbitrum, and Jupiter were the top gainers, trading with gains of up to 18 per cent, according to CoinMarketCap.  Conversely, MYX Finance, Canton, Pippin, Midnight, Morpho, Zcash, UNUS SED LEO, Pump.fun, Monero, World Liberty Financial, Immutable, Quant, Sei, Ether.fi, MemeCore, Sui, Dogecoin, Sky, OKB, Polkadot, Toncoin, Litecoin, Nexo, GateToken, and Tezos faced selling pressure, dropping as much as 15 per cent.

More From This Section

crypto

India's crypto market in 2025: Adoption grows while regulations stay vague

Bitcoin

Bitcoin's 2025 ride: Record highs, sharp corrections, ceaseless volatility

crypto

Macro trends, Fed policy drive crypto's wild ride; check what lies ahead

Bitcoin, Crypto

Crypto markets hold steady as investors digest Bank of Japan's rate hike

Bitcoin

Oversold and volatile: Bitcoin fails to find floor as market stress holds

Topics : Bitcoin buying Bitcoin prices crypto trading cryptocurrencies cryptocurrency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026OTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDonald Trump Colombia ThreatMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon