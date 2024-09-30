Business Standard
Afcons Infrastructure may opt for Rs 4,000 crore pre-IPO placement

Afcons Infrastructure's Rs 7,000-8,000 crore IPO is expected to hit the markets during the second half of October

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, plans to go for a pre-IPO sale of Rs 4,000 crore, said sources in the know. This move will bring on board esteemed investors, enhancing credibility and potentially scaling down the IPO size ahead of its planned October launch. Notably, this IPO will coincide with several other major listings, including those of Hyundai India, Swiggy, and NTPC Green Energy.

"The pre-IPO placement is almost finalised. The participants have provided a good valuation floor for the IPO. The pre-IPO deal is worth close to $500 million," said a banker involved in the deal on the condition of anonymity, adding that a large domestic mutual fund and a global sovereign fund will be among the allottees.

The company declined to comment on the issue.

Pre-IPO placements are done after filing the offer document. The amount raised through this route leads to a reduction in the IPO size to that extent.

Afcons Infrastructure’s Rs 7,000-8,000 crore IPO is expected to hit the markets during the second half of October. The offering is crucial for promoter Goswami Infratech (GIPL), an SP group firm, to meet its commitment to its bondholders.

"Afcons is seeing good demand from institutional investors. Some of these bigger investors wanted a larger chunk. Such allotment is not possible at the time of the IPO except during the anchor book to some extent," the banker added.

Afcons’ IPO comprises a fresh fundraise of Rs 1,250 crore, which it plans to use to repay debt, purchase construction equipment, and meet its working capital requirements. Sources said Afcons plans to upsize its issue size given the demand for its shares. The rest of the offering is a secondary share sale by GIPL, which it will use to repay bondholders.

GIPL has pledged Afcons’ shares to its lenders. The company has amended the pledge agreement to release shares of Afcons if the company opts for pre-IPO sales, said a source.

“As of the date of this DRHP, an aggregate of 330.9 million equity shares held by our promoters—being GIPL, Shapoorji Pallonji, and Floreat Investments—representing 97.11 per cent of our share capital, remain pledged in favour of certain lenders and a debenture trustee. Of these, 75 million pledged equity shares held by Goswami Infratech have been released prior to the filing of the DRHP towards minimum promoter contribution, pursuant to and subject to the terms and conditions set out in the consent... Further, the pledge on the remaining equity shares of the company, which are held by Goswami Infratech, and which will be included in the offer for sale, will be released five business days prior to the filing of the UDRHP with Sebi…” Afcons Infra states as one of the ‘risk factors’ in its DRHP.

Afcons Infra will be the second IPO from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group after that of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy in 2019.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

