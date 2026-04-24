Amba Auto Sales IPO opens on April 2; here's all you need to know

Amba Auto Sales & Services IPO: Amba Auto Sales, an authorised dealer of Bajaj Auto and LG Electronics India, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Monday, April 27, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹65.12 crore through the issue, which includes a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹130 to ₹135 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,000 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors would need to invest ₹1,35,200 for two lots, amounting to 2,000 shares.

Amba Auto Sales & Services operates as an authorised dealer of Bajaj Auto and LG Electronics India under the brand names Amba Bajaj and Amba LG Best Shop, respectively. It has a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs (including sales of spare parts, lubricants and accessories) and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products. Additionally, in consumer electronics, it offers a diversified range of products including air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators and small appliances.

Here are the key details of the Amba Auto Sales IPO:

Amba Auto Sales IPO key dates

The public issue will close for subscription on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, April 30, with shares expected to be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Monday, May 4. The company’s shares are tentatively set to debut on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Amba Auto Sales IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering. Capital Square Advisors is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Amba Auto Sales IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹6.42 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up new showrooms and renovating existing ones. Additionally, it will utilise ₹43 crore for funding working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Amba Auto Sales IPO financial overview

In the nine months ended December 31, 2026, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹203.74 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹12.10 crore. In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹242.36 crore, a nearly 15 per cent increase from ₹211.11 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹17.47 crore in FY25, up 107 per cent from ₹8.4 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹7.77 crore, compared to ₹2.88 crore in FY24.