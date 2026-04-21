Leapfrog Engineering IPO opens on Apr 23: Check GMP, key dates, price band

Leapfrog Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Leapfrog Engineering Services, an integrated engineering services and EPCC services, will open for public subscription on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹88.5 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 34.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3.9 million shares.

Leapfrog Engineering IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹21 to ₹23 per share, with a lot size of 6,000 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹1,38,000 to bid for two lots consisting of 12,000 shares.

Leapfrog Engineering Services is engaged in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) with a specialised focus on electrical, instrumentation, fire safety, modular substation and automation systems. It caters to a wide range of industries, including Oil and Gas, Food processing, Pharma, Metals, among others.

Here are the key details of the Leapfrog Engineering IPO:

Leapfrog Engineering IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Leapfrog Engineering were trading flat at ₹23, the upper end of the price band of ₹21 to ₹23.

Leapfrog Engineering IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Monday, April 27, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, April 28, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Wednesday, April 29. Leapfrog Engineering shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Leapfrog Engineering IPO registrar, lead manager

Integrated Registry Management Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering. Finshore Management Services is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Leapfrog Engineering IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹27 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to set up an assembling unit. Additionally, it will utilise ₹36 crore for funding working capital requirements and issue-related expenses. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Leapfrog Engineering IPO financial overview

In the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, the company posted a revenue from operations of ₹101 crore and a profit of ₹14.18 crore. In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹134.66 crore, down nearly 15 per cent from ₹157.85 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹21.56 crore in FY25, up 9.3 per cent from ₹19.73 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹16.22 crore against ₹16.39 crore in FY24.