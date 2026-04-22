Fintech unicorn Razorpay is reportedly preparing to confidentially file draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) in the next few weeks, signalling a more cautious market play emerging across India’s fintech sector.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Bengaluru-based digital payments firm is looking to raise between $600 million and $700 million, with a targeted valuation of $5–6 billion, marking a notable drop from its peak valuation of about $7.5 billion four years ago.

The confidential route and the proposed valuation reset highlight a broader shift in how new-age companies approach public listings.

In an interview with Business Standard in March, Shashank Kumar , managing director and cofounder of Razorpay, indicated the company was preparing for an IPO in the coming quarters, though timing remains uncertain. “The current geopolitical uncertainty has created volatility in markets. Because of that, it is difficult to give a timeline. You do not want to go public in a very volatile environment,” he said, adding that key steps such as filing the DRHP and engaging with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are still pending.

Companies opting for confidential filings submit their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to Sebi without immediately disclosing financial and business details to the public. This allows them to receive regulatory feedback and assess market conditions before making disclosures. The route has been used in recent years by unicorn startups such as Swiggy, Groww, Meesho, and Zepto.

A more measured route to public markets

According to market analysts, a confidential filing route suggests a preference for controlled entry into public markets at a time when investor scrutiny has intensified, and post-listing performance has become a key concern.

“This shows that companies are demanding more control over timing, disclosures, and valuation discovery even before going public,” said Paresh Bhagat, chairman at Mangal Keshav Financial Services. “This approach is often preferred by businesses that are more concerned with their competitive positioning and valuation expectations.”

Market experts say the approach is particularly relevant in a volatile environment. Abhishek Jain, head of research at Arihant Capital Markets Limited, a Sebi-registered financial services firm, noted that IPO markets over the past 18 months have remained selective, with only a handful of listings performing strongly.

“The confidential route allows companies to protect sensitive data like margins, client information, and strategy while also giving them a longer window of up to 18 months to time their IPO launch, compared to the traditional 12 months in case of public filing,” Jain said.

Public vs confidential IPO filing: What’s the difference? Aspect Public filing Confidential filing Filing & disclosure Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) is filed and made public immediately Pre-filed DRHP (PDRHP) is submitted privately to Sebi, and disclosures are made public later Regulatory process Sebi reviews the filing after it is made public Sebi reviews the PDRHP privately first. Scrutiny and compliance requirements remain the same as in case of public filing Market visibility & feedback Investors and analysts can see the details early and give feedback Limited early visibility, and feedback is more controlled and phased Window to launch IPO ~12-month window to launch IPO; less flexibility if market conditions change Up to ~18-month effective runway; greater flexibility to time the IPO and refine strategy He added that the flexibility is useful when market conditions are uncertain. “Many companies in the past have delayed or withdrawn IPOs due to unfavourable conditions. This route helps them avoid that situation by giving more time and control.”

Sector-wide shift

Razorpay’s IPO strategy reflects a broader trend across India’s startup ecosystem. A growing number of companies, including Garuda Aerospace, Zepto, Groww, Tata Capital, PhonePe , are exploring or adopting confidential filings as they navigate market uncertainty, Jain noted.

The shift also signals a bigger change in IPO readiness.

“There is now a much greater focus on revenue quality, compliance architecture, and business sustainability rather than just growth at any cost,” Bhagat said. “At the same time, public-market readiness remains uneven.”

Regulatory oversight has tightened alongside this shift, particularly for fintech firms operating in payments and financial services.

Sanjay Israni, partner at CMS INDUSLAW, said the confidential filing route alters the disclosure timeline but not the rigour of scrutiny. “The review process remains rigorous. The difference lies in when the information becomes public, not in how it is evaluated,” he said.

Market signals and valuation reset

Razorpay’s proposed valuation also reflects a broader reset in how public markets are pricing new-age companies.

According to The Economic Times report, investors are increasingly valuing startups more conservatively due to the underwhelming post-listing performance of several firms, even as companies with strong growth may still attract interest at the right pricing.

Public market investors in India have grown more selective, favouring companies with clear profitability timelines or strong growth visibility. Concerns around growth sustainability and the path to profitability could weigh on Razorpay’s IPO pricing, the report added.

Recent developments also highlight the sensitivity of IPO plans to external factors. Digital payments firm PhonePe paused its IPO plans in March , citing geopolitical tensions linked to the West Asia conflict and valuation concerns, with public market estimates reportedly significantly below its internal benchmarks.

Jain also pointed to a broader shift in investor behaviour. “There has been relatively lower foreign participation in Indian IPOs recently, along with more exits. Valuations in India remain on the higher side compared to global markets, leading investors to move towards value-driven strategies rather than pure growth bets,” he said.

What risks do investors and companies face?

For companies, the transition from private to public markets brings heightened scrutiny on financial performance, governance, and compliance. According to experts, Razorpay will need to demonstrate not just scale, but also a credible path to profitability.

For investors, the confidential route reduces early visibility into company data.

“It does lessen early transparency compared to the traditional route, but the required disclosures are still made before the issue is launched,” Bhagat said. “Investors should assess governance quality, compliance track record, and whether the business can sustain itself under tighter scrutiny.”

Jain added that such offerings tend to attract investors with a higher risk appetite. “These are typically high-growth companies where profitability may still be evolving. Investors need to carefully evaluate the risk-reward equation,” he said.

From a regulatory standpoint, fintech companies remain exposed to evolving oversight, particularly in payments and data governance.

What to watch next

Razorpay’s IPO preparations have been underway for some time. The company completed its reverse flip to India in May 2025, shifting its domicile from the US and has secured board approval to convert into a public limited company, a key step towards listing.

According to experts, as the IPO process unfolds, key indicators to watch will include:

Financial disclosures once filings become public

Revenue mix and profitability trajectory

Regulatory positioning and compliance readiness

Institutional investor participation and market timing

Market analysts say Razorpay’s reported IPO move is not just about one company going public, it reflects a broader evolution in India’s fintech landscape, where firms are shifting towards disciplined valuations, calibrated disclosures, and strategic timing.

As Bhagat put it, “This is not a retreat from IPO markets, it is a more measured and structured approach to entering them.”