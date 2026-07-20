Coca-Cola appoints JPMorgan and Citi for India bottler IPO: Report

Coca-Cola ??has appointed JPMorgan and Citi as ​bankers for a planned 2027 initial public offering of one of its majority-owned bottling ??partners in India, a critical growth market, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The beverage giant said in June it was preparing ‌a 2027 listing of its Indian bottling ​unit, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, and ​exploring the sale of part of its stake, joining a broader ​push by global companies such as Pernod Ricard and Carlsberg to tap India's equity markets.

Bankers pitched to Coca-Cola for the mandate earlier this month in London, the two sources said, following which JPMorgan and Citi ​were appointed. One of the sources said Kotak and

Morgan Stanley were ‌also appointed as bankers on the IPO.

The banks and Coca-Cola ​did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The sources declined to be named as the matter is confidential.

The IPO adds to a string of ‌multinational companies turning to Indian ​equity markets to monetise their ‌investments, rather than raise fresh capital. South Korea's Hyundai Motor and LG ‌Electronics ??have both pursued stake sales via Indian IPOs, attracted by relatively ​richer market valuations than in their domestic market.

Coca-Cola holds a 60% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, one of many ​Coca-Cola bottlers in India. Established in 1997, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings operates 14 bottling plants across 10 states in India, and ‌recorded revenue of 127.35 billion Indian rupees ($1.32 billion) and a $36 million ‌net profit in 2023, according to latest available data from company information platform Toefler.

The IPO valuation and what percentage stake will be sold is not yet clear.