Monday, July 20, 2026 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Absolute Projects, Jindal Supreme secure Sebi's nod to float IPOs

Absolute Projects, Jindal Supreme secure Sebi's nod to float IPOs

Funds will be used to modernise Manufacturing Facility I, procure machinery for Manufacturing Facility II, and secure equipment for Power EPC projects

IPO MARKET, INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

IPO MARKET, INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Absolute Projects (India) Ltd and Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd have secured Sebi's approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update from the markets regulator showed on Monday.

The two firms, which filed their preliminary IPO papers between April and May , obtained the regulator's observation on July 17.

In Sebiparlance, issuing observations implies approval to float theIPO. According to the draft papers, Absolute Projects' IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Funds will be used to modernise Manufacturing Facility I, procure machinery for Manufacturing Facility II, and secure equipment for Power EPC projects.

 

Absolute Projects is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player engaged in the execution of power transmission and distribution infrastructure projects.

Also Read

cars, toyota

Q1FY27 auto preview: Strong sales growth, commodity costs to trim marginspremium

Manish Gunwani, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) – Equity, Bandhan AMC

Equities fairly valued, expect avg 5-7% real returns in 3-5 years: Gunwanipremium

Jindal Steel and Power Logo (Photo: Jindal Stel and Power)

Jindal Group in talks with US, French firms for proposed nuclear projects

stock market

Q1 earnings, West Asia tensions, oil likely to drive markets this week

Deepseek

DeepSeek seeks fresh funding at $74 bn valuation ahead of onshore IPO

Jindal Supreme's IPO consists of both a fresh issue of 1.07 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 26.87 lakh equity shares by promoter VVJ Enterprise Private Limited (previously known as J J Jindal Infin Private Limited).

Funds raised through the fresh issue will be used to repay debt.

Jindal Supreme manufactures and supplies a wide range of steel pipes and tubes for diverse infrastructure and industrial applications.

Shares of both companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

(From left) Anupam Agarwal, CFO, Lohia Corp; K G Gupta, Lohia Corp; Raj Kumar Lohia, CMD, Lohia Corp; and Gaurav Lohia, Whole-time Director, Lohia Corp during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday 20th July, 2026 (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Lohia Corp fixes IPO price band at ₹404-425; issue opens on July 23

SBI Funds Management

SBI Funds Management pays razor-thin banker fees on top India IPO of 2026

IPO

Cube Highways Trust InvIT, Indo MIM among 4 public issues opening next week

Zepto

Zepto IPO: Motilal Oswal, Norges likely to take 40% of anchor book

The National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

NSE stock draws rare 'sell' rating ahead of long-awaited IPO debut

Topics : Stock Market IPO Jindal Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayCJP Parliament MarchUltraTech Cement Q1 ResultsDHSE Kerala Plus two Result 2026Yes Bank Share PriceUpcoming Q1 ResultsOdyssey Box Office Collection Day 3