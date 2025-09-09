Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IPO alert: Prozeal Green Energy, Neilsoft get Sebi approval to raise funds

IPO alert: Prozeal Green Energy, Neilsoft get Sebi approval to raise funds

The two companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers in March and May, obtained its observation on September 1-2, the update showed

initial public offerings, IPO

Neilsoft's IPO will have a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 90 crore and an OFS of 80 lakh shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft prospectus.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy solutions provider Prozeal Green Energy and Fujita Corporation-backed Neilsoft have secured Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with markets regulator showed on Tuesday.

The two companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers in March and May, obtained its observation on September 1-2, the update showed.

In market parlance, obtaining an observation from Sebi means its go-ahead to float the public issue.

Prozeal Green Energy is looking to raise Rs 700 crore through its IPO comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 350 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 350 crore by promoters and investor selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

 

Proceeds from the issue will be used by the company towards funding the long-term working capital requirements, investment in subsidiaries, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 314 pts higher, Nifty at 24,869 led by IT shares; Infy jumps 5%

Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah.

PhysicsWallah IPO: Slipper threats, mysterious odors flagged as biz risk

initial public offering, IPO

TechDefence Labs sets IPO price band at ₹183-193; check key dates, lot size

initial public offering, IPO

Airfloa Rail IPO opens on Sept 11; GMP at 114%: Check key dates, price band

Urban Company IPO

Urban Company IPO: SWOT breakdown; what's hot, what's risky, what's next

Ahmedabad-based Prozeal Green Energy focuses on delivering end-to-end renewable energy solutions, including engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of solar energy projects on a turnkey basis.

Neilsoft's IPO will have a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 90 crore and an OFS of 80 lakh shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft prospectus.

The Pune-headquartered company had reduced its fresh issue size from Rs 100 crore planned at the time of filing draft papers in December 2024. The regulator had returned these preliminary papers in March this year.

Neilsoft, a technology-driven engineering services and solutions company, plans to use Rs 69.63 crore to fund capital expenditure and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1991, Neilsoft provides customised engineering services, including AEC design solutions, industrial plant design, and manufacturing equipment and production line design.

It also offers Engineering Process Outsourcing (EPO) services and develops tailored software applications to enable digital transformation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi notifies easier delisting rules for PSUs with 90% govt holding

SEBI

Sebi expedites IPO approvals as it looks to ease regulations: Report

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Shivalaya Construction files ₹450 cr for IPO with Sebi via fresh issue, OFS

initial public offerings, IPO

Karbonsteel Engg raises ₹17 crore from anchor investors; IPO opens Sep 9

initial public offerings, IPO

PhysicsWallah files updated draft papers with Sebi, eyes ₹3,820 cr via IPO

Topics : IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal Protests LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon