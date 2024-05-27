Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hyundai Motor adds Kotak, Morgan Stanley for possible record India IPO

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. plans to file for an IPO in June, International Financing Review reported earlier Monday, when it also said Kotak and Morgan Stanley were joining the syndicate

Hyundai

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Baiju Kalesh and Pei Li
 
Hyundai Motor Co. has brought in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Morgan Stanley as advisers on a potential initial public offering of its India unit, according to people familiar with the matter, as the automaker considers what might be one of the biggest-ever listings in the South Asian country.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The banks join Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as advisers on the IPO, which Bloomberg News has reported could raise about $2.5 billion for India’s second-biggest carmaker.

A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Hyundai and Kotak didn’t respond to requests for comment. 

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. plans to file for an IPO in June, International Financing Review reported earlier Monday, when it also said Kotak and Morgan Stanley were joining the syndicate, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the situation. IFR said the listing could raise as much as $3 billion. 

An IPO of $2.5 billion to $3 billion would rival that of Life Insurance Corp. of India’s in 2022, when it raised about Rs 20,600 crore ($2.5 billion). 

The lineup of banks may still change, and no final decision has been made on the size and timing of a share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. If the South Korean company goes ahead with an IPO, it will used the proceeds to expand operations, Bloomberg has reported. 

India’s BSE Sensex stock index has risen about 20 per cent over the past seven months and is trading at a record high. Volatility has been increasing in the lead up to national elections — with polling due to conclude on Saturday, a gauge of volatility in Indian stocks touched the highest in nearly two years on Monday. 
Topics : IPO Hyundai Motor Morgan Stanley

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon