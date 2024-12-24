Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 03:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Indo Farm IPO to open on Dec 31 with price band of Rs 204-215 per share

Indo Farm IPO to open on Dec 31 with price band of Rs 204-215 per share

Indo Farm Equipment on Tuesday fixed a price band of Rs 204 to Rs 215 per share for its initial share-sale that opens for public subscription on December 31.

IPO rush, market

IPO of Indo Farm Equipment comprises fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 35 lakh equity shares by promoter Ranbir Singh Khadwalia. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indo Farm Equipment on Tuesday fixed a price band of Rs 204 to Rs 215 per share for its initial share-sale that opens for public subscription on December 31.

The Rs 260-crore issue will conclude on January 2 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on December 30, the company announced.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indo Farm Equipment comprises fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 35 lakh equity shares by promoter Ranbir Singh Khadwalia.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to set up a new dedicated unit for expansion of the company's pick & carry cranes manufacturing capacity, payment of debt, investment in the company's NBFC subsidiary Barota Finance for financing the augmentation of its capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

 

Indo Farm Equipment manufactures tractors, pick & carry cranes and other farm equipment.

Also Read

stock market

Greaves Cotton rally 15%, hits record as arm files DRHP for Rs 1,000 cr-IPO

IPO

Upcoming IPO: EV player Greaves Electric Mobility files DRHP with Sebi

IPO, Investment, Markets

Senores, Ventive, Carraro IPOs to close: Check subscription status, GMP

IPO

Unimech Aerospace IPO Day 2: Subscription surges 6x, GMP zooms 65%

Tata, Tata Group

Tata Group stocks zoom up to 12% on reports of Tata Capital's Rs 15K-cr IPO

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size has been pegged at Rs 260 crore, placing the company's market capitalisation to over Rs 1,000 crore.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

New listings through IPOs add 3% to India's market capitalisation in 2024

IPO

BSE postpones bidding for Solar91 Cleantech's Rs 106 cr IPO amid concerns

IPO

EV maker Greaves Electric Mobility files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,000 cr

IPO

Transrail Lighting IPO gets 80.8 times subscription on last day of offer

ipo market listing share market

DAM Capital IPO sees 81.88 times subscription on closing day of bidding

Topics : IPO initial public offerings IPOs initial public offerings IPO Calendar IPO activity IPO India IPO market share market NSE BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon