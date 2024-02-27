Investors subscribe Platinum Industries IPO 8 times on Day 1 of bidding

Platinum Industries, a multi-product company, is engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilisers

The initial public offer of Platinum Industries received 8.04 times subscription on the first day of share sale on Tuesday.

The Rs 235 crore-IPO received bids for 7,74,20,952 shares against 96,32,988 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion meant for non-institutional investors got subscribed 13.58 times while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota received 10.21 times subscription. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 7 per cent subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to 1,37,61,225 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is fixed at Rs 162-171 a share.

Platinum Industries has mobilised over Rs 70 crore from anchor investors.

Unistone Capital is the manager to the offer.