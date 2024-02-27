Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Investors subscribe Platinum Industries IPO 8 times on Day 1 of bidding

The Rs 235 crore-IPO received bids for 7,74,20,952 shares against 96,32,988 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO

Platinum Industries, a multi-product company, is engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilisers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Platinum Industries received 8.04 times subscription on the first day of share sale on Tuesday.
The Rs 235 crore-IPO received bids for 7,74,20,952 shares against 96,32,988 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The portion meant for non-institutional investors got subscribed 13.58 times while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota received 10.21 times subscription. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 7 per cent subscription.
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to 1,37,61,225 equity shares.
The price range for the offer is fixed at Rs 162-171 a share.
Platinum Industries has mobilised over Rs 70 crore from anchor investors.
Platinum Industries, a multi-product company, is engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilisers.
Unistone Capital is the manager to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

New supply of retail space in shopping malls to rise 43% by 2027: JLL India

Global fundraising via IPOs drops 52% in 2023 to $147.2 billion

Main-board IPOs weather global headwinds, collect Rs 52,000-cr in 2023

Retail sector set for 10-13% growth in 2024 on luxury, value purchases

RK Swamy to launch Rs 173 cr IPO, OFS of 8.7 mn equity shares on Mar 4

Health care companies check market pulse with IPOs after pandemic

Food delivery company Swiggy changes registered name ahead of IPO

GPT Healthcare IPO receives 8.5 times subscription on final day of bidding

GPT Healthcare's Rs 525 cr IPO gets 85% subscription on second day of offer

Topics : Stock Market retail investor IPOs Market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon