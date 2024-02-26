Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

GPT Healthcare IPO receives 8.5 times subscription on final day of bidding

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 17.30 times, while the quota for Non-Institutional Investors received 11.02 times subscription

IPO

The company operates four full-service multi-specialty hospitals, with a total capacity of 561 beds

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial share-sale of GPT Healthcare Ltd, which operates and manages mid-sized multi specialty hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand, was subscribed 8.52 times on the final day of the offer on Monday.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of GPT Healthcare received 16,84,27,600 bids against 1,97,63,327 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 17.30 times, while the quota for Non-Institutional Investors received 11.02 times subscription. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 2.44 times.
On February 21, GPT Healthcare Ltd said it has collected Rs 157.54 crore from anchor investors.
The Rs 525 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 40 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 2.6 crore equity shares by private equity firm BanyanTree Growth Capital II.
BanyanTree, which holds 2.6 crore shares, or 32.64 per cent stake, in Kolkata-based GPT Healthcare, is divesting its entire shareholding in the company.
Price range for the offer is Rs 177-186 apiece.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.
GPT Healthcare, founded by Dwarika Prasad Tantia, Om Tantia, and Shree Gopal Tantia, started with an eight-bed hospital in Kolkata in 2000.
The company operates four full-service multi-specialty hospitals, with a total capacity of 561 beds.
JM Financial is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Also Read

GPT Healthcare IPO off to slow start; GMP remains flat: Check details

Customise GPT to GPT 4 Turbo: Everything OpenAI announced at 'DevDay' event

GPT Healthcare's IPO to open on February 22, PE firm BanyanTree to exit

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

GPT Healthcare's Rs 525 cr IPO gets 85% subscription on second day of offer

GPT Healthcare's Rs 525 cr IPO gets 85% subscription on second day of offer

Juniper Hotels IPO subscribed 2.07 times on concluding day of the issue

GPT Healthcare's Rs 525 cr IPO gets 37% subscription on first day of offer

Juniper Hotels' Rs 1,800 cr IPO gets 23% subscription on 2nd day of offer

Exicom Tele-Systems IPO to raise Rs 429 cr; sets price band at Rs 135-142

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Markets Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon