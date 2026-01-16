IPO Calendar: Shadowfax IPO opens next week; Bharat Coking Coal to list

IPO Calendar: The primary market is set for another active week, led by a mainboard offering and a flurry of SME activity. Shadowfax Technologies will open its ₹1,907 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, drawing attention to the mainboard segment. The week will also see several key listings, with Bharat Coking Coal debuting on Monday, January 19, followed by Amagi Media Labs on Wednesday, January 21.

The SME space will remain busy, with new issues such as KRM Ayurveda and Digilogic Systems opening during the week, alongside multiple listings including Defrail Technologies, Avana Electrosystems, Narmadesh Brass Industries, INDO SMC, GRE Renew Enertech, Armour Security, and Aritas Vinyl, keeping investor focus firmly on the primary market.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO

Shadowfax Technologies IPO , a logistics solutions provider, is set to launch its IPO on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹1,907.27 crore through a fresh issue of 80.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 73.2 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹118 to ₹124 per share, with a lot size of 120 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,880 to apply for this IPO at the upper end price.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 23, 2026. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

In the SME segment, KRM Ayurveda (₹77.49 crore) will open for subscription on Monday, January 19, followed by Digilogic Systems (₹81 crore) on Tuesday, January 20.

IPO listings next week