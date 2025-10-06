Monday, October 06, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi nod for Lenskart, Wakefit IPOs marks strong startup pipeline

Sebi nod for Lenskart, Wakefit IPOs marks strong startup pipeline

Lenskart to raise ₹2,150 crore in fresh equity while Wakefit plans a ₹468-crore issue to fund new stores, marketing and capital expenditure

Lenskart store

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO for several strategic initiatives.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹2,150 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), as it looks to tap the growing demand for affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses.
 
The offering consists of ₹2,150 crore in new shares and the sale of up to 132.3 million existing shares by current investors and company founders.
 
Among the selling shareholders are co-founders Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, as well as investors including SoftBank’s SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP.
 
 
According to sources, the firm is aiming for an IPO valuation of about $10 billion. Peyush Bansal is expected to earn up to ₹700 crore, while other major investors likely to see significant returns include Kedaara, Chiratae Ventures, Ronnie Screwvala’s Unilazer Ventures, and KKR.
 
IPO proceeds and utilisation plans

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Lenskart Solutions, Wakefit, four others get Sebi nod to float IPOs

lenskart

Sebi approves eyewear retailer Lenskart IPO to raise ₹2,150 crore: Report

lenskart

Lenskart files for IPO to raise ₹2,150 crore, eyes valuation of $10 billion

Lenskart

Lenskart files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹2,150-cr; check key details

Lenskart

Lenskart gets shareholder approval for $250 million IPO fundraisepremium

 
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO for several strategic initiatives. These include capital expenditure for setting up new company-owned, company-operated (CoCo) stores in India, and payments related to lease, rent, and licence agreements for these outlets. It also plans investments in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing, and business promotion to enhance brand awareness. Other allocations include potential inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
 
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, and Intensive Fiscal Services Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue.
 
In FY25, Lenskart reported revenue from operations at ₹6,652.5 crore, up 22.5 per cent from ₹5,427.7 crore in the previous financial year. The company posted a net profit of ₹297.34 crore against a net loss of ₹10.15 crore in FY24. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding other income, stood at ₹971 crore, up 44.5 per cent from ₹672 crore in FY24.
 
Wakefit’s IPO plan and objectives
 
Meanwhile, Wakefit Innovations Ltd, India’s largest direct-to-consumer (D2C) home and furnishings brand, has also received SEBI’s go-ahead to raise funds through an IPO. The company, which filed its preliminary IPO papers on 26 June 2025, obtained SEBI’s observations during the week on 3 October.
 
The Bengaluru-based company plans to raise up to ₹468.2 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares. The offering also includes a secondary sale of 58.4 million shares by existing shareholders, marking a partial exit for the company’s founders and early backers.
 
Promoters Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda will participate in the offer for sale (OFS), along with institutional investors including Peak XV Partners, Verlinvest SA, Investcorp Funds, Redwood Trust, and Paramark KB Fund I, among others.
 
Wakefit proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards capital expenditure worth ₹82 crore for setting up 117 new CoCo regular stores and one CoCo jumbo store, and ₹15.4 crore for the purchase of new equipment and machinery. It will use ₹145 crore for lease, sub-lease rent, and licence fee payments for existing stores, and ₹108.4 crore for marketing and advertisement expenses to enhance brand visibility. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.
 
Wakefit is a fast-growing domestic player in the home and furnishings market in India and among the few organised peers to achieve total income exceeding ₹1,000 crore as of March 31, 2024.
 
The firm reported revenue from operations of ₹986.3 crore in FY24 and ₹971 crore for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2024.

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Chennai-based real estate firm Grand Housing files draft papers for IPO

Tata Capital

Tata Capital IPO subscribed 40% on Day 1 amid strong anchor demand

Advit Jewels IPO

Upcoming IPO! Advit Jewels files draft papers with Sebi; check key details

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital IPO Day 1 update: Subscription lags at 29%, employees lead

initial public offering, IPO

Mann Fleet Partners files draft IPO papers with Sebi to raise funds

Topics : Lenskart Lenskart investment IPOs initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon