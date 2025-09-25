Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSE unique investor base crosses 120 million; one in four are women

NSE unique investor base crosses 120 million; one in four are women

The exchange surpassed the 110-million mark in January this year

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Overall, the total number of investor accounts registered with NSE stood at 235 million as of September 23, 2025.| Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) active investor base on the  crossed the 120 million mark on September 23, with the latest 10 million addition taking place in just eight months, the bourse said on Thursday. NSE said one in four investors is a woman. 
The exchange surpassed the 110-million mark in January this year. “The registered investor base hit the 10 million mark — 14 years after NSE started operations, the next 10 million additions took about seven years, the subsequent 10 million addition took about three-and-half years and and the next one a little over a year,” the exchange said in a statement. 
 
In other words, it took over 25 years for the registered investor base to hit the 40 million mark in March 2021, with the subsequent 10 million investors being added in about 6-7 months.The expansion of the investor base has accelerated over time driven by digitisation, greater fintech access, an expanding middle class, and supportive policy measures.Overall, the total number of investor accounts registered with NSE stood at 235 million as of September 23, 2025. 

LG Electronics said to launch India IPO after pause

LG Electronics Inc’s India arm is set to lau­nch its initial public offering to raise about ₹11,500 crore ($1.3 billion) in the week beginning October 6, according to people familiar with the matter. This values the firm around $9 billion, the people said, significantly below the $15 billion it was expecting in December when the papers were filed the first time. The South Korean company secured regulatory approval for its updated draft red herring prospectus on Thursday and is preparing to file the final version early next week, the people said.

Anand Rathi public offer booked 20.66x on final day

The initial public offering of Anand Rathi Group’s brokerage arm, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, fetched 20.66 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday. Meanwhile, the initial share sale of Solarworld Energy Solutions was subscribed 65 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

iValue Infosolutions shares debut with nearly 5 per cent discount 

Shares of iValue Infosolutions on Thursday listed with a discount of nearly 5 per cent against the issue price of ₹299. The stock started trading at ₹285, a decline of 4.68 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further tumbled 8.34 per cent to ₹274.05. At the NSE, the stock listed at ₹284.95, a discount of 4.69 per cent. The company’s market valuation stood at ₹1,522.94 crore. The ₹560 crore public offering had a price band of ₹284-299 per share.

 

More From This Section

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance shines in Q1FY26 with strong AUM, margin, gold loan growthpremium

silver

Silver sees best annual return in 10 years; holds 45-year trend on charts

TVS, TVS group, tvs motors

GST cuts, premiumisation and scooter launches boost TVS Motor outlookpremium

India MSCI EM index, MSCI EM IMI, emerging markets, equity underperformance, markets news

Another bruising day: Sensex falls 1,800 pts; Nifty below 25k; here's why

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee ends marginally higher amid outflow pressures; closes at 88.67/$

Topics : LG Electronics National Stock Exchange NSE Anand Rathi initial public offering IPO Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon