NSE unique investor base crosses 120 million; one in four are women

The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) active investor base on the crossed the 120 million mark on September 23, with the latest 10 million addition taking place in just eight months, the bourse said on Thursday. NSE said one in four investors is a woman.
The exchange surpassed the 110-million mark in January this year. “The registered investor base hit the 10 million mark — 14 years after NSE started operations, the next 10 million additions took about seven years, the subsequent 10 million addition took about three-and-half years and and the next one a little over a year,” the exchange said in a statement.
In other words, it took over 25 years for the registered investor base to hit the 40 million mark in March 2021, with the subsequent 10 million investors being added in about 6-7 months.The expansion of the investor base has accelerated over time driven by digitisation, greater fintech access, an expanding middle class, and supportive policy measures.Overall, the total number of investor accounts registered with NSE stood at 235 million as of September 23, 2025.