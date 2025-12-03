Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Meesho IPO subscribed 2.4 times on day one; retail book nearly four times

Meesho IPO subscribed 2.4 times on day one; retail book nearly four times

Meesho's IPO was subscribed 2.4 times on the first day, driven by strong retail demand, after it raised Rs 2,440 crore from anchors and set a price band of Rs 105-111 per share

Meesho

(Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The initial public offering (IPO) of e-commerce platform Meesho was subscribed 2.4 times on Wednesday, the first day of bidding.
 
How did Meesho’s IPO subscription break up across QIB, HNI and retail books?
 
The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 2.12 times, the high-net-worth individual (HNI) portion 1.8 times, while the retail segment saw robust demand at nearly four times subscription.
 
Who invested in Meesho’s Rs 2,440 crore anchor book?
 
On Tuesday, Meesho had raised Rs 2,440 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, GIC, Fidelity, BlackRock, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, and tech-focused investors such as Dragoneer.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Also Read

Anthropic

Anthropic taps IPO lawyers as it races towards listing ahead of OpenAI

IPO

Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wires IPO: Which one should you bet on?

Meesho IPO

Meesho IPO opens: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Meesho's Cofounder and Whole-Time Director Sanjeev Kumar

Indian ecom penetration could mirror WhatsApp user base: Meesho cofounderpremium

Meesho

E-commerce firm Meesho's ₹2,439 cr anchor book sees 30x oversubscription

 
What is the price band and size of the Meesho IPO?
 
The company has set a price band of Rs 105-111 per share for the Rs 5,421-crore IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,171 crore.
 
What valuation does Meesho command at the top end of the price band?
 
At the upper end of the price band, the SoftBank- and Peak XV Partners-backed firm commands a valuation of around Rs 50,000 crore.
 
What did Meesho report for H1 FY26, and what did Nirmal Bang say?
 
For the first half of FY26, Meesho reported a net loss of Rs 700 crore on revenues of Rs 5,578 crore.
 
Brokerage Nirmal Bang, which has assigned a ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue, noted, “Meesho has built a strong foothold in Tier-2 and Tier-3 e-commerce with its zero-commission, asset-light model that supports an ecosystem of affordable products benefitting sellers, consumers, content creators, and logistics players in non-metro markets. At the upper price band, the stock is valued at 5.7x FY25 Price/Sales, which looks reasonable.”
 

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

IGX board approves plan for IPO to raise funds, no details about offer size

Wakefit Innovations IPO

Wakefit IPO: D2C growth story, key risks ahead, what investors should know

IPO

Retail investors drive demand for Aequs IPO on Day 1, NIIs follow; QIBs lag

Vidya Wires IPO

Vidya Wires IPO fully subscribed: Retail investors lead demand; GMP at 12%

Corona Remedies IPO price band

Corona Remedies IPO price band at ₹1,008-1,062; check dates, GMP, objective

Topics : IPO Meesho stock market listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon