Niva Bupa sets a price band of Rs 70-74 for its Rs 2,200 crore IPO

Standalone health insurer Niva Bupa Health Insurance, which is set to go public through a Rs 2,200 crore initial public offering (IPO), has set a price band of Rs 70–74. The IPO will open on November 7 for subscription and close on November 11.
The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,400 crore by Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd and Fettle Tone LLP. Post-IPO, the stake of Bupa Group will reduce to 56 per cent from the existing 59 per cent, while Fettle Tone's stake will decline to nearly 17.5 per cent from 27 per cent.
ICICI Securities Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to strengthen the capital base, maintain and enhance solvency levels, and for general corporate purposes. The funds will also support expansion plans, including strengthening the distribution channel, enhancing the brand, investing in technology, and improving talent quality.
“Post-IPO, the solvency will rise above 3 per cent from the existing 2.55 per cent. The rationale is to address the shareholding structure of the company, and we believe the primary capital raise will position us well to support future growth and solvency requirements. It provides a degree of permanency to the company,” said Krishnan Ramachandran, managing director and chief executive officer, Niva Bupa Health Insurance.
“The focus is to continue balancing out our channels and investing in each for growth, as these channels are essential vehicles for acquiring more customers. Additionally, we will invest broadly to enhance the company’s capabilities, including brand strengthening. Technology is a significant area of investment, given the emphasis on automation, analytics, and decision-making through analytical engines, which will be a major area of focus,” Ramachandran added.
Niva Bupa's overall Gross Written Premium (GWP) increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.27 per cent from FY20 to FY24, while its retail health GWP grew at a CAGR of 33.41 per cent. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, overall GWP grew by 30.84 per cent, and GWP from retail health grew by 31.99 per cent.
Ramachandran expects the health insurance industry to grow at a CAGR of 17–18 per cent, with the company projected to grow above the industry rate.
Further, when asked about discussions with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) regarding a stake sale, he stated that they are not currently in talks with the company. LIC has expressed interest in entering the health insurance segment by acquiring a strategic stake in a standalone health insurance company.
“There has been no conversation with us (on stake acquisition by LIC),” Ramachandran said.