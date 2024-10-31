Business Standard
Brigade Hotel Ventures files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 900 crore IPO

The proposed IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)

The company may raise up to Rs 180 crore through a Pre-IPO Placement | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, owner and developer of hotels in South India, has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 900 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 481 crore will go towards payment of debt, Rs 412 crore will be allocated to the company and Rs 69 crore to its material subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures Ltd.

Additionally, Rs 107.52 crore will be used to purchase an undivided share of land from the Promoter, BEL, and the remaining funds will support acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

 

The company may raise up to Rs 180 crore through a Pre-IPO Placement.

If the placement is undertaken, the issue size will be reduced.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL), which is one of the leading Indian real estate developers in India.

BEL entered the hospitality business in 2004, with the development of its first hotel -- Grand Mercure Bangalore, which commenced operations in 2009.

The company has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka) and the GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys.

The hotels are operated by global marquee hospitality companies such as Marriott, Accor and InterContinental Hotels Group.

JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

