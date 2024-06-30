Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Packaging equipment firm Mamata Machinery files IPO papers with Sebi

The company, in its draft papers filed on Friday, said that the objective of the initial share sale is to gain the advantages of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges

ipo market listing share market

Packaging equipment manufacturer Mamata Machinery Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Packaging equipment manufacturer Mamata Machinery Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering (IPO).
The Gujarat-based company's initial share sale is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 73.82 lakh equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Those selling shares under the OFS are Mahendra Patel, Nayana Patel, Bhagvati Patel, Mamata Group Corporate Services LLP, and Mamata Management Services LLP.
Since it's an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue, and the entire fund such proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.
The company, in its draft papers filed on Friday, said that the objective of the initial share sale is to gain the advantages of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.
Additionally, the company anticipates that listing the equity shares will boost its visibility and brand image, provide liquidity to its shareholders, and establish a public market for the equity shares.
Mamata Machinery manufactures and exports plastic bags and pouch-making machines, packaging machines and extrusion equipment. It provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the packaging industry. The company sells its machines under the brand names 'Vega' and 'Win'.
As of May 2024, the company installed over 4,500 machines in 75 countries around the world.
The company offers a comprehensive range of products serving the entire flexible packaging market value chain covering.
Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue (BRLM).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Scotch, Whisky

Officer's Choice whisky maker Allied Blenders' IPO subscribed 51% on Day 1

steel

Ahead of IPO, Vraj Iron and Steel pockets Rs 51 cr from anchor investors

Scotch, Whisky

Officer's Choice whisky maker Allied Blenders raises Rs 449 cr ahead of IPO

hyundai

Hyundai's IPO poised to boost already-buzzing Indian automakers' valuations

IPO

Akme Fintrade's Rs 132 crore IPO subscribed 3 times on Day 1 of offer

Topics : IPO SEBI IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon