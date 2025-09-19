Friday, September 19, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / RBI grants PhonePe final approval to operate as payment aggregator

RBI grants PhonePe final approval to operate as payment aggregator

Fintech major PhonePe has secured the Reserve Bank of India's final approval to act as an online payment aggregator, expanding its reach to enterprises and merchants nationwide

PhonePe

PhonePe said it has over 650 million registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spanning 45 million merchants.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech major PhonePe has received final approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator.
 
The approval comes more than two years after the Bengaluru-based company first secured in-principle clearance from the banking regulator.
 
Other companies that have received the licence this year include Pine Labs Online, Easebuzz, BharatPe, and PayU, among others.
 
“We believe that this development positions the company to serve a broader spectrum of enterprises seeking reliable and secure payment processing solutions,” PhonePe said in a statement.
 
With this, the company joins a list of over 50 firms that have obtained a full licence from the RBI.
 

Also Read

bonds

Sebi, RBI in talks to introduce corporate bond index derivatives

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI pushes banks to slash retail charges, putting billions in fees at risk

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI asks states to spread borrowings across tenures as bond yields surge

Banks

Banks bid ₹45,783 crore at RBI overnight VRR auction as liquidity dips

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI sets up regulatory review cell to revisit rules every 5-7 years

 
“The company’s focus on serving both established enterprises and emerging businesses aligns with its goal of enabling broader digital financial inclusion,” said Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, chief business officer, Merchant Business, PhonePe.
 
PhonePe said it has over 650 million registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spanning 45 million merchants.
 
The company processes more than 360 million transactions daily, with an annualised total payment value of over Rs 150 trillion.

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea

Telecom major Vodafone Idea slapped with tax penalty of ₹6.47 crore

Evera Cabs

Evera Cabs offers to lease 1,000 BluSmart cars financed by PFC, IREDApremium

Hyndai

Hyundai Motor targets 60% EV sales by 2030, first India-specific EV planned

Amazon

Amazon Now to expand to over 300 dark stores by 2025 with ₹2,000 cr pushpremium

Vodafone Idea

Centre tells SC a solution must be found in Vodafone AGR dues case

Topics : RBI payment systems Digital Payments Fintech firms PhonePe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon