Rs 601.5 cr IPO of Popular Vehicles subscribed 45% on 2nd day of bidding

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial share sale of Popular Vehicles and Services Limited got subscribed 45 per cent on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.
The Rs 601.55 crore-Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 65,31,800 shares against 1,44,15,110 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 77 per cent subscription while the non-institutional investors part got subscribed 20 per cent.
The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,19,17,075 equity shares.
The price range for the Kochi-based company's offer is Rs 280-295 a share.
On Monday, Popular Vehicles and Services said it has garnered Rs 180.17 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for debt payment and general corporate purposes.
Popular Vehicles and Services is a leading diversified automotive dealership in the country with a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including the sale of new passenger and commercial vehicles, services and repairs, spare parts distribution, sale of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sale of third-party financial and insurance products.
It operates passenger vehicle dealerships of Maruti Suzuki, Honda, and JLR and the commercial vehicle dealership of Tata Motors.
ICICI Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Ltd) and Centrum Capital are the managers to the offer.
The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

