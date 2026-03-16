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Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi clears IPOs of Travelstack, Learnfluence, Tea Post; 3 issues withdrawn

Sebi clears IPOs of Travelstack, Learnfluence, Tea Post; 3 issues withdrawn

The development comes at a time when Indian equity markets are under pressure due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

So far this year, 12 companies have tapped the IPO market to raise funds

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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Three companies -- travel technology firm Travelstack Tech, Learnfluence Education, which operates the 'Lakshya' coaching centres, and tea cafe chain Tea Post --have received approval from Sebi to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), according to an update from the market regulator on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rays Power Infra, Madhur Iron & Steel and Arjun Jewellers saw their documents "withdrawn or returned" during March 9-13, the update showed.

The development comes at a time when Indian equity markets are under pressure due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

So far this year, 12 companies have tapped the IPO market to raise funds. One issue is currently underway, while few others are expected to hit the market later this month.

 

According to Sebi data, Travelstack Tech, Learnfluence Education and Tea Post had filed their preliminary IPO documents between June and December and received the regulator's observations during March 10-11.

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In Sebi's terminology, the issuance of observations is equivalent to approval to proceed with the public offering.

Travelstack Tech's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 250 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2,68,52,969 shares by promoters and other shareholders, as per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 135 crore will be used for working capital requirements, Rs 45 crore for repayment of debt, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Learnfluence Education's proposed IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 246 crore and an OFS of up to 40 lakh equity shares.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds for setting up new physical campuses, sales and marketing initiatives, repayment of loans, and lease payments for existing identified long-term campuses.

Tea Post's IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 1.43 crore equity shares and an OFS of up to 1.43 crore equity shares.

The company intends to use the proceeds primarily to set up and open new company-operated tea cafes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : SEBI IPOs IPO India

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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