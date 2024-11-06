Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi gives nod to Rubicon Research, Sai Life Sciences, others to float IPOs

Sebi gives nod to Rubicon Research, Sai Life Sciences, others to float IPOs

Rubicon Research, Sai Life Sciences, Sanathan Textiles and Metalman Auto- which filed their draft IPO papers with Sebi during July and August, obtained the regulator's observations on October 31

IPO

Of the IPO proceeds, funds to the tune of Rs 600 crore will be used for debt payment and a portion will be used for corporate general purposes | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four companies, including pharmaceutical formulation firm Rubicon Research and TPG Capital-backed Sai Life Sciences, have received Sebi's go-ahead to raise at least Rs 3,000 crore collectively through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), an update with the markets regulator showed on Wednesday.

The other two firms that obtained the regulator's clearance are yarn manufacturer Sanathan Textiles and auto components maker Metalman Auto.

Meanwhile, BMW Ventures, which filed its preliminary IPO papers in September, withdrew the documents on October 28.

The four companies -- Rubicon Research, Sai Life Sciences, Sanathan Textiles and Metalman Auto -- which filed their draft IPO papers with Sebi during July and August, obtained the regulator's observations on October 31, the update showed.

 

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining observations means its go-ahead to float public issues.

The Rs 1,085-crore IPO of Rubicon Research is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 585 crore by the promoter, General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Limited, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

More From This Section

swiggy, swiggy AI

Swiggy $1.4 bn IPO opens for orders as Indian stocks lose some appeal

PremiumJio IPO size is being derived on the basis of its valuation benchmarked against Airtel

Jio IPO may be pegged at over $6 bn; listing expected in Q2 or Q3 of 2025

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Swiggy seeks valuation of $11.3 billion; IPO to open on Wednesday

IPO

Apollo Green to launch IPO in 2025; to build Rs 10K cr project portfolio

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani targets a 2025 Mumbai listing for his telecom business Jio, valued by analysts at over $100 billion, and plans to launch his retail unit's initial public offering (IPO) much later, two people familiar with the matter said.

Reliance Jio IPO worth $100 bn set for 2025, retail to debut much later

At present, General Atlantic owns over 57 per cent stake in Rubicon Research.

The company proposes to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 310 crore for payment of debt. Also, funds will be used for supporting inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions as well as other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences' proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an OFS of 6.15 crore shares by a promoter, investor shareholders and other shareholders, the DRHP showed.

Of the IPO proceeds, funds to the tune of Rs 600 crore will be used for debt payment and a portion will be used for corporate general purposes, the draft papers filed showed.

Sanathan Textiles' IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore and an OFS of up to Rs 300 crore by promoters and promoter group entities, it stated.

Proceeds from the fresh issue of shares worth Rs 210 crore will be used for investment in the company's subsidiary -- Sanathan Polycot Private Limited -- for funding its long-term working capital requirements, Rs 175 crore for repayment of debt, besides general corporate purposes.

The proposed IPO of Metalman Auto is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 350 crore and an OFS of up to 1.26 crore shares by its promoters.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 25 crore will be used to part financing the capital expenditure towards procurement of plant and machinery at Pithampur manufacturing unit 2 in Madhya Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi proposes Rs 1 cr minimum investment, demat form for securitisation

sebi market

Sebi plans relaxed norms, sunset clause for high-value listed debt firms

sebi market

Sebi looks to iron out new ERP framework for ease of doing business

SEBI

Sebi proposes doubling threshold for identifying HVDLEs to Rs 1,000 cr

SEBI

Sebi mulls steps to facilitate ease of doing biz for ESG Rating Providers

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Android 16 Release Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon