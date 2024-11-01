Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Sebi looks to iron out new ERP framework for ease of doing business

Sebi looks to iron out new ERP framework for ease of doing business

First major revision planned since introduction of the framework in July 2023

sebi market

Sebi now proposes that ERPs using a subscriber-pays model may share the ESG rating report with both the rated issuer and subscribers simultaneously

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning the first major revision to the ESG (environment, social, and governance) Rating Providers (ERPs) framework since its introduction over a year ago.
 
Last year, Sebi made it mandatory for all entities providing ESG ratings to register and obtain an ERP licence. This move aimed to bring in transparency and standardisation.
 
Sebi has now proposed several key changes to the ERP framework, including the sharing of ESG rating reports with the issuer, handling issuer appeals, and allowing ERPs to rate additional products.
 
ERPs operate under two types of revenue models: issuer-pays and subscriber-pays. A subscriber may be a mutual fund, insurer, bank, or foreign portfolio investor intending to invest in companies with high ESG scores, while an issuer is a listed company seeking a rating to attract ESG-focused funds.
 
 
Under the current framework, an ERP must share the ESG rating report with the issuer (rated entity) beforehand, even if the rating is commissioned by a subscriber. ERPs have represented to Sebi that this requirement may result in loss of business.
 
Sebi now proposes that ERPs using a subscriber-pays model may share the ESG rating report with both the rated issuer and subscribers simultaneously. This will give the rated entity an opportunity to provide clarifications or responses to any inaccuracies related to the data and assumptions used by the ERP in their rating report.

Sebi has also proposed that ERPs following a subscriber-pays model allow the rated issuer to make representations. “All comments or clarifications from the rated entity within the specified timeline shall be included by the ERP as an addendum to the rating report,” Sebi stated.
 
Another proposal suggests removing the requirement for issuers to disclose ESG ratings to stock exchanges in the case of ERPs following a subscriber-pays model.
 
“Considering that ERPs using a subscriber-pays model assign ratings based on publicly available information and not through an agreement with or solicitation from the issuer, it may not be appropriate to mandate the ERP to report the ESG ratings to the stock exchange(s) where the rated issuer/security is listed,” Sebi stated in a consultation paper.
 
Nearly a dozen entities have obtained or are in the process of obtaining a regulatory licence for ESG Rating Providers, even as revenue streams remain limited due to the nascent stage of the market.
 
Since the new framework's introduction, about a dozen entities have either obtained ERP registration or are in the process of doing so. Some of these include NSE's subsidiary NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics, units of credit rating agencies such as ICRA, Crisil, and CareEdge, and units of MSCI and London Stock Exchange Group, as well as voting advisory firms Stakeholders Empowerment Services and Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS).
 
Sebi has also proposed adding a regulatory provision allowing ERPs to conduct ESG ratings of other products, including unlisted securities, under the respective guidelines of relevant financial sector regulators or authorities.

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India ESG funds ESG

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

