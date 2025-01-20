Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 09:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Stallion India IPO garners 188.38 times subscription on last day of offer

Stallion India IPO garners 188.38 times subscription on last day of offer

The Rs 199.45 crore initial share sale got bids for 2,92,22,89,425 shares against 1,55,12,978 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd received 188.38 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday, driven by overwhelming participation from investors.

The Rs 199.45 crore initial share sale got bids for 2,92,22,89,425 shares against 1,55,12,978 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion meant for non-institutional investors fetched a huge 422.42 times subscription while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 172.93 times subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) garnered 96.90 times subscription.

Refrigerants supplier Stallion India Fluorochemicals on Tuesday fixed a price band of Rs 85-90 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

 

The IPO has a fresh issue of 1.78 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 43.02 lakh shares by its promoter Shazad Sheriar Rustomji.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Upcoming IPO! Veritas Finance files DRHP for Rs 2,800-cr offering with Sebi

ipo market listing share market

Last Day! Stallion India IPO ends today; subscription at 77x, GMP up 48%

Stock market

Markets Today: Trump Inauguration; Paytm, Zomato Q3; Stallion India IPO end

IPO

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO gets 32 times subscription on day 2

IPO

IPO calendar: 4 new issues, 7 listings to ignite primary markets next week

Proceeds from the issue will be used towards funding working capital requirements, capital expenditure for its proposed facilities in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and general corporate purposes.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals is engaged in the sale of refrigerants and industrial gases, along with related products. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including air-conditioning and refrigeration, firefighting, semiconductor manufacturing, automobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and medicals, glass bottle manufacturing, aerosols, and spray foam applications.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Groww

Groww picks JPMorgan for IPO to raise $750 mn, may seek $7 bn valuation

IPO rush, market

Capital Infra Trust InvIT makes flat market debut; ends almost unchanged

IPO rush, market

AIBI predicts 1,000 IPOs in India over the next two financial years

ipo market listing share market

Denta Water IPO to open on Jan 22, sets price band at Rs 279-294 per share

IPO rush, market

Laxmi Dental IPO sees 113.97 times subscription on bidding's last day

Topics : IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon