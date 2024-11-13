Business Standard
Home / Markets / IPO / Swiggy delivers 19% gains on stock market debut; Mcap tops Rs 1 trillion

Swiggy delivers 19% gains on stock market debut; Mcap tops Rs 1 trillion

The gains came despite overall market weakness amid sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defying weak market conditions and a tepid response to its initial public offering (IPO), food delivery major Swiggy delivered gains of 19 per cent during its stock market debut on Wednesday. Shares of the company ended at Rs 464, up Rs 74, or 19 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 390. The stock hit a high of Rs 466 and a low of Rs 391 on the NSE, where Rs 4,844 crore worth of shares changed hands. At the last close, Swiggy was valued at Rs 1.04 trillion, making it the 85th most valuable company in India.
 
The gains came despite overall market weakness amid sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The benchmark Nifty on Wednesday extended its decline from its peak on September 26, falling by 10 per cent.
 
 
Swiggy’s Rs 11,327-crore IPO, the second largest this year, was launched amid market turmoil and garnered just 3.6 times subscription, with over 90 per cent of the bids coming from institutional buyers. Additionally, the weak listing of Hyundai Motor India on October 22, following its Rs 27,870-crore IPO, had dampened sentiment towards primary share sales.
 
Experts said Swiggy’s positive listing would boost the IPO pipeline and share sales by tech startups. Calendar 2024’s IPO mobilisation has already surpassed the previous record of Rs 1.19 trillion in 2021, with more than 70 companies raising over Rs 1.2 trillion.
 
Market players noted that the significant valuation gap between Swiggy and market leader Zomato drove gains for Swiggy. Zomato, which was listed in 2021, is currently valued at Rs 2.28 trillion.
 
“Swiggy, India's number-two consumer app, has a clear path to catch up with leader Zomato in food delivery,” said a note by Macquarie. “Swiggy's contribution margin is almost at par with Zomato. However, at the adjusted Ebitda margin level, the gap is wider due to a smaller gross order value base, which results in higher central branding and employee costs. We expect Swiggy to bridge this profitability gap with about 30 per cent more transacting users,” the note added.

Macquarie has a target price of Rs 325 for Swiggy but, in a "blue-sky" growth scenario, it sees the fair value at Rs 700.
 
Through the IPO, Swiggy raised fresh capital amounting to Rs 4,499 crore. It plans to use these proceeds for the expansion of its dark store network, investment in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing, business promotion, and funding inorganic growth.
 
The IPO also included a secondary share sale worth Rs 6,828 crore by 10 investors, including Tencent, Accel India, and Apoletto Asia. The acquisition cost for the selling shareholders ranged between Rs 11.2 and Rs 165.5 per share.
 
“The listing reflects a degree of optimism about Swiggy's long-term growth prospects, driven by its strong brand recognition, extensive network, and dominant position in the food delivery market. However, the company's continued losses and the challenging market conditions may temper investor enthusiasm in the long term,” said Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

