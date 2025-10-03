Friday, October 03, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / WeWork India IPO sees 4% subscription on first day of share sale

WeWork India IPO sees 4% subscription on first day of share sale

WeWork India has collected a little over ₹1,348 crore from anchor investors

Photo: Reuters

The company's Rs 3,000-crore issue will conclude on October 7. The price band has been fixed at Rs 615-648 per share, valuing the company around Rs 8,685 crore at the upper end. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of co-working space operator WeWork India Management Ltd received 4 per cent subscription on the first day of share sale on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 11,10,440 shares against 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) got subscribed 14 per cent, while the categories for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors received 2 per cent subscription each.

WeWork India has collected a little over Rs 1,348 crore from anchor investors.

The company's Rs 3,000-crore issue will conclude on October 7. The price band has been fixed at Rs 615-648 per share, valuing the company around Rs 8,685 crore at the upper end.

 

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Tata Capital, LG India to open; 29 listings next week

WeWork

WeWork India IPO: Big anchor backing, premium pricing; should you apply?

WeWork

WeWork India IPO: Rapid growth, hidden risks; what investors should know

(From left) Karan Virwani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, WeWork India Management Limited and Clifford Lobo, Chief Financial Officer, WeWork India Management Limited during IPO press conference in Mumbai | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

WeWork India eyes over 20% revenue growth; IPO opens on October 3

(From left) Karan Virwani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, WeWork India Management Limited and Clifford Lobo, Chief Financial Officer, WeWork India Management Limited during IPO press conference in Mumbai | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Co-working major WeWork India to float ₹3,000 crore IPO on October 3

The IPO, entirely an offer for sale of up to 4.63 crore equity shares, will see promoter group entity Embassy Buildcon LLP and investor 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd (part of WeWork Global) divest their stakes.

Currently, Embassy Group holds about 76.21 per cent in WeWork India, while WeWork Global owns 23.45 per cent.

Since the issue is an OFS, WeWork India will not receive any proceeds from the issue and the funds will go entirely to selling shareholders.

In its draft papers, WeWork India stated that the objective of the offer is to achieve the benefits of listing its equity shares on the stock exchanges. The company expects the listing to enhance visibility, provide liquidity to existing shareholders, and establish a public market for its stock in India.

Founded in 2017, WeWork India operates under an exclusive licence of the WeWork brand in India, promoted by Bengaluru-based real estate developer Embassy Group.

At present, WeWork India operates across Tier-1 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, and Chennai, managing 77 lakh sq ft of space, of which 70 lakh sq ft is operational, with a desk capacity of 1.03 lakh. The firm employs over 500 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Capital

IPO-bound Tata Capital focuses on green financing, tech for growth

initial public offering, IPO

Eldeco Infrastructure files draft papers with Sebi for ₹1,000-cr IPO

ipo market listing share market

Eldeco Infra files DRHP for ₹1,000-cr IPO; promoters to sell ₹200-cr stake

data centre

Sify Infinit Spaces to launch $500 mn IPO in 2 weeks amid data-centre boom

Pace Digitek IPO gmp

Pace Digitek IPO to list on Oct 6; Here's what grey market trends hints at

Topics : IPO WeWork India Market news NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon