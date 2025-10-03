Friday, October 03, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IPO-bound Tata Capital focuses on green financing, tech for growth

IPO-bound Tata Capital focuses on green financing, tech for growth

The Tata Group NBFC said it is building for the long term with a vision anchored on trust, customer-centricity, and responsible partnership

Tata Capital

"Over the last decade, the cleantech portfolio has financed over 500 renewable projects and sanctioned more than 22,400 MW of capacity across solar, wind, biomass, small hydro, among others," MD and CEO Rajiv Sabharwal said.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Capital Ltd, set to launch its IPO next week, has identified green financing and digital innovation as its core growth pillars, backed by the merger of its IFC-backed subsidiary Tata Cleantech Capital in 2024.

By FY25, the cleantech and infrastructure finance book reached Rs 18,000 crore, growing at a 31.8 per cent CAGR over the last two years, the NBFC said on Friday.

"Over the last decade, the cleantech portfolio has financed over 500 renewable projects and sanctioned more than 22,400 MW of capacity across solar, wind, biomass, small hydro, among others," MD and CEO Rajiv Sabharwal said.

"The cleantech segment combines rapid growth with high-quality, secured assets, underpinned by technology-driven monitoring and disciplined underwriting. The portfolio is among the cleanest in the NBFC space, positioning the company as a key mobilizer of global climate capital," he said.

 

The Tata Group NBFC said it is building for the long term with a vision anchored on trust, customer-centricity, and responsible partnership.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Tata Capital, LG India to open; 29 listings next week

Tata, Tata group

Can Tata Capital IPO, Tata Motors demerger lift sentiment of group stocks?

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Tata Investment shares up for 3rd day on heavy volumes, zoom 32% in 6 days

Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital

Want more retail investors in Tata Capital story: MD & CEO Rajiv Sabharwalpremium

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital eyes ₹1.38 trillion market capitalisation in largest NBFC IPO

Leveraging the Tata brand, it aims to become a financial leader while ensuring stability across cycles.

Speaking about growth outlook, Sabharwal said, "India's high growth pace and relatively low credit penetration offer strong expansion potential.

NBFCs, with their nimbleness in technology adoption and branch rollouts, are outpacing overall credit growth. Its loan book has accelerated, led by housing (one-third of growth), consumer lending, and SMEs - the backbone of the economy."  The company stated it underscored its granular loan book, low unsecured exposure, and multi-product strategy to balance growth and risk. However, post the Tata Motors Finance acquisition, net NPA stands at 1 per cent, while excluding it, the figure is 0.6 per cent. Capital adequacy is expected at 22 per cent post-IPO, Tata Capital CFO Rakesh Bhatia said.

Chief Operating Officer Abonty Banerjee said the company has deployed GenAI in underwriting for working capital loans, which it said has dramatically reduced turnaround time for credit appraisal memos.

With India's 2070 net-zero target offering a massive runway for green financing, Tata Capital said it is uniquely placed to support the country's energy transition while presenting a strong investment case to IPO investors.

The IPO will open on October 6 with a price band of Rs 310-Rs 326 per equity share and a minimum lot size of 46 shares. The company aims to raise over Rs 15,500 crore from the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Eldeco Infrastructure files draft papers with Sebi for ₹1,000-cr IPO

ipo market listing share market

Eldeco Infra files DRHP for ₹1,000-cr IPO; promoters to sell ₹200-cr stake

data centre

Sify Infinit Spaces to launch $500 mn IPO in 2 weeks amid data-centre boom

Pace Digitek IPO gmp

Pace Digitek IPO to list on Oct 6; Here's what grey market trends hints at

initial public offering, IPO

BVG India files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise ₹300 cr via fresh issue

Topics : IPO Tata Capital Green energy Companies Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon