Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Xolopak India files draft papers with NSE Emerge to mobilise funds via IPO

Xolopak India files draft papers with NSE Emerge to mobilise funds via IPO

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 52,86,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10 each

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pune-headquartered sustainable disposable packaging maker Xolopak India on Monday said it has filed draft papers with NSE Emerge to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 52,86,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10 each, a company statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Xolopak India Ltd (XIL), a leading player in sustainable disposable packaging products and India's first manufacturer of organic disposable cutlery and ice cream sticks and spoon products, has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the NSE Emerge, the statement added.
Xolopak India logged nearly three-fold growth in its revenue from operations at Rs 31.47 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to Rs 11.87 crore in FY2022-23 and has posted a net profit of Rs 6.36 crore in FY24, as against Rs 3.48 crore in FY23.
As per to the DRHP, the Xolopak India intends to invest Rs 20 crore from the IPO proceeds for the acquisition of equity shares in Atharva Poly-Plast Pvt Ltd, Rs 20.17 crore to purchase a new plant and install machinery and plans to utilise the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.
After the planned acquisition, Atharva Poly-Plast will continue to expand to manufacturing of parts for appliances, televisions, electric scooters, electrical components, and executive chairs.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Orient Technologies' Rs 215 cr IPO to open for subscription on Aug 21

ipo market listing share market

JSW Cement files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 4,000 crore via IPO

Ecom Express, Logistics

E-commerce logistics firm Ecom Express files for Rs 2,600 cr worth IPO

ipo market listing share market

ArisInfra Solutions files papers with Sebi to garner Rs 600 cr via IPO

IPO

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscribed whopping 107.39 times on last day

The company will serve as a Grade-I supplier for prominent brands in the appliance and chair industries, including Godrej, Herman Miller, Steelcase, Haworth, and HNI-India.
With a manufacturing capacity of 3,000 metric tons per year, Xolopak Atharva currently utilizes 70 per cent of this capacity, positioning it for further growth and increased production capabilities under its new management and promoters.
The company is promoted by Shashank Mishra and Banani Chatterjee, who bring over 17 years of experience in sustainable disposable packaging and the dining dcor industry.
Beeline Capital Advisors Private Ltd is the sole Book Running Lead Manager and Bigshare Services Private Ltd is the Registrar to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumsebi market

Street signs: A new charge to break resistance, Sebi casts the net, more

real estate

Realty firm Kalpataru Ltd files draft papers to raise Rs 1,590 cr via IPO

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

IPO-bound OYO reports first ever net profit of Rs 229 crore in FY24

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric founder

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

ipo market listing share market

Interarch Building Products Ltd to open Rs 600-cr IPO on August 19

Topics : IPO stock market trading NSE Emerge funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon