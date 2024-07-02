Quant MF raises wager on HDFC Bank, exposure increases across schemes

Quant Mutual Fund (MF), one of the few fund houses to run a significant underweight position in private banks, has raised its allocation towards HDFC Bank.

The private lender is now among the top two holdings in most of the schemes.

Reliance Industries and Jio Financial Services are among the top holdings in most schemes.

Banks have the highest weight in bluechip indices Nifty50 and Sensex, with HDFC Bank accounting for a large portion.

As a result, the stock’s underperformance was a major drag on the performance of these indices.

Most largecap and banking sector funds have underperformed the benchmark indices in the previous two of the three financial years owing to the challenges in raising deposits and the challenges emerging out of the merger between HDFC Bank and the parent HDFC.