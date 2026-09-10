Equity mutual funds attract ₹29,329 crore in August, highest in 4 months

Equity mutual fund schemes attracted ₹29,329 crore in August, marking the highest net inflow in four months, driven by strong investors interest in mid-cap and small-cap funds.

This was nearly 19 per cent higher than ₹24,697 crore inflow registered in July, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Thursday.

The overall mutual fund industry saw a decline in net inflow to ₹41,353 crore in August compared to a staggering ₹2.36 trillion in July. This was primarily driven by debt-oriented schemes, which experienced an outflow of ₹8,127 crore as compared to an inflow of ₹1.88 trillion in July.

Despite this, the industry's assets under management rose to ₹87.07 trillion at the end of August from ₹85.75 trillion at the end of July.

Going by the data, equity-oriented schemes witnessed a net inflow of ₹29,328.62 crore in August. This was the highest inflow since April, when such schemes attracted ₹38,440 crore.

The net inflow stood at ₹28,973 crore in June and ₹22,908 crore in May.

Among equity categories, smallcap funds attracted the highest net inflows of ₹7,973 crore in August, followed by midcap funds at ₹6,989 crore.

However, large-cap funds witnessed net outflows of ₹1,147 crore in August, the data showed.

Gold ETFs also continued to attract money in August, recording net inflows of Rs2,597 crore. This was sharply higher than the Rs1,559 crore inflow registered in July.