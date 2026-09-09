Net SIP inflows surge to record ₹2 trillion in FY26 despite closures

Net systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows surged to a record high of ₹2 trillion in financial year (FY) 2026 despite a surge in SIP account closures amid equity market turbulence. Net SIP inflows in FY26 were 56 per cent of the gross SIP investments of ₹3.5 trillion, the highest share in at least the last three years, data released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its annual report showed. In FY25, it was 54 per cent. The net SIP inflow is the gross SIP investment minus redemptions from SIP accounts. The monthly SIP inflow data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) is the gross number.

The strong net SIP inflows indicate that even as account closures went up last year, they did not lead to a sharp spike in redemptions. The redemption data derived from the gross and net SIP data puts the SIP account outflows in FY26 at ₹1.5 trillion. The redemptions, while being 15 per cent higher compared to ₹1.3 trillion in FY25, registered the slowest growth in the last three years. The outflow grew 57 per cent in FY24 and 18 per cent in FY25.

More importantly, the rise in redemptions in FY26 was substantially lower than the 21 per cent rise in gross inflows last year.

MF officials attribute the rise in net SIP inflows to a rise in the 'long-term' investment mindset among retail investors.

"SIPs have truly become a meaningful part of household savings in India. What started off as an entry point into equity investing for most people has now evolved into a disciplined, long-term allocation strategy. This shift is clearly visible in the data; even as gross SIP inflows have grown, net inflows have remained equally robust," said Suranjana Borthakur, head of distribution & strategic alliances, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. "Retail investors increasingly treat market dips as buying opportunities rather than exit signals. The entire industry's efforts have conditioned investors to remain invested during market corrections," said Vaibhav Chugh, CEO, Abakkus Mutual Fund.

SIP data, especially net inflows, gives a clear indication of the retail investment pattern, considering that the bulk of SIP inflows comes from retail investors, experts said.

While gross SIP inflows continued to inch up last year and redemptions grew at a lower-than-normal pace, the equity market correction did impact net SIP account additions. SIP accounts grew by only 4 million in FY26 compared to nearly 17 million net additions in FY25, Sebi data showed. The equity market has been turbulent since September 2024. The Nifty 50 index ended the two-year period ending March 2026 down over 5 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 index was flat. The Nifty Midcap 150 gained 6 per cent.