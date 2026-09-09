Wednesday, September 09, 2026 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Net SIP inflows surge to record ₹2 trillion in FY26 despite closures

Net SIP inflows surge to record ₹2 trillion in FY26 despite closures

Despite higher SIP account closures amid market turbulence, net inflows accounted for 56 per cent of gross SIP investments of Rs 3.5 trillion in FY26

SIP

Representative Image

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows surged to a record high of ₹2 trillion in financial year (FY) 2026 despite a surge in SIP account closures amid equity market turbulence.
 
Net SIP inflows in FY26 were 56 per cent of the gross SIP investments of ₹3.5 trillion, the highest share in at least the last three years, data released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its annual report showed. In FY25, it was 54 per cent.
 
The net SIP inflow is the gross SIP investment minus redemptions from SIP accounts. The monthly SIP inflow data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) is the gross number.
 
 
The strong net SIP inflows indicate that even as account closures went up last year, they did not lead to a sharp spike in redemptions. The redemption data derived from the gross and net SIP data puts the SIP account outflows in FY26 at ₹1.5 trillion. The redemptions, while being 15 per cent higher compared to ₹1.3 trillion in FY25, registered the slowest growth in the last three years. The outflow grew 57 per cent in FY24 and 18 per cent in FY25.
 
More importantly, the rise in redemptions in FY26 was substantially lower than the 21 per cent rise in gross inflows last year.

Also Read

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

JPMorgan, Jane Street probes show India scrutinizing Wall Street traders

The funds will be used to refinance ₹15,500 crore in debt at Goswami Infratech, which issued the three-year zero-coupon rupee bonds that were priced to yield 18.95 per cent

India's first tokenised bond: What changes when debt moves to blockchain

fund, funds, mutual fund

MFs place heavy bets on fresh offerings; ICICI Pru, SBI lead allocation

SEBI

VWAP settlements, tighter bands among Sebi's CAS fixes: HDFC Securities

SEBI

Sebi eases investor group disclosure for FPIs investing in govt bonds

 
MF officials attribute the rise in net SIP inflows to a rise in the 'long-term' investment mindset among retail investors.
 
"SIPs have truly become a meaningful part of household savings in India. What started off as an entry point into equity investing for most people has now evolved into a disciplined, long-term allocation strategy. This shift is clearly visible in the data; even as gross SIP inflows have grown, net inflows have remained equally robust," said Suranjana Borthakur, head of distribution & strategic alliances, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. "Retail investors increasingly treat market dips as buying opportunities rather than exit signals. The entire industry's efforts have conditioned investors to remain invested during market corrections," said Vaibhav Chugh, CEO, Abakkus Mutual Fund.
 
SIP data, especially net inflows, gives a clear indication of the retail investment pattern, considering that the bulk of SIP inflows comes from retail investors, experts said.
 
While gross SIP inflows continued to inch up last year and redemptions grew at a lower-than-normal pace, the equity market correction did impact net SIP account additions. SIP accounts grew by only 4 million in FY26 compared to nearly 17 million net additions in FY25, Sebi data showed. The equity market has been turbulent since September 2024. The Nifty 50 index ended the two-year period ending March 2026 down over 5 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 index was flat. The Nifty Midcap 150 gained 6 per cent.
  

More From This Section

share market, stock market

SIF AUM grows 5-fold in 6 months; should MF investors ride the momentum?

BSE, stock market

Bernstein prefers MCX over BSE as commodity derivatives gain momentum

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Defence growth trajectory remains elevated, but execution holds the keypremium

stock market, asia stock markets, taiwan stocks

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls for 3rd day, down 813 pts; Nifty at 23,432 as oil tops $100/bbl

Paytm share price

Paytm rises 5% to 52-wk high on enterprise AI foray; up 90% from March low

Topics : SEBI SIP inflows Mutual Funds Amfi

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 6:54 PM IST