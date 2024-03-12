Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund first to restrict flows into midcap fund

The move comes after Sebi raised concerns about the build-up of froth in the midcap and smallcap space

ICICI prudential life insurance

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced that it is suspending one-time investments in its smallcap and midcap funds from Thursday, citing expensive valuations.

The fund house, which manages over Rs 7,000 crore in its smallcap fund and nearly Rs 5,500 crore in its midcap fund, is the first to place restrictions in a midcap fund. It will continue to accept inflows through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route, with the maximum investment capped at Rs 200,000 per month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The move comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) raised concerns about the build-up of froth in the midcap and smallcap space. The regulator had suggested mutual funds take measures like putting restrictions on investments to safeguard investors.

SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, and Kotak Mutual Fund have also placed restrictions on lumpsum investments in smallcap funds.


ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said it is placing restrictions considering the elevated valuations. In a note, the fund house added that investment through SIPs is the right approach in the current scenario.

"Valuations in the mid and small-cap space remain high, however, the long-term story of India remains strong due to stable macros. Thus, we recommend continuing investing in a staggered manner in the schemes. The systematic investment transactions are recurring in nature, and hence the flows can be expected while managing the portfolios," it said.

Also Read

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

Why ICICI Prudential has launched a Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index fund

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q2 net profit up 22.4% to Rs 244 crore

Attractive valuations make ICICI Prudential Life Insurance a long term buy

Mutual funds sell 25% in Paytm holding, continue to lap up HDFC Bank

Stress tests by AMCs: Risk metrics of small, midcap funds in focus

Share of women investors in mutual funds grows to 21% in Dec 2023: Report

Multicap mutual funds gain currency as investors seek diversification

Equity mutual fund flows hit two-year high on NFOs and robust SIPs

Topics : Mutual Funds ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Midcap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon