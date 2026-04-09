Kotak Mutual Fund launches Multi Asset Active Fund of Fund
The scheme will invest 10-80 per cent of the corpus into equity and hybrid schemes, 10-60 per cent into debt funds, and 10-30 per cent into commodity ETFs
BS Reporter
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Kotak Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of Kotak Multi Asset Active Fund of Fund (FoF), an asset allocation product which will dynamically invest into equity-oriented schemes, debt-oriented schemes and commodity-based schemes.
The scheme will invest 10-80 per cent of the corpus into equity and hybrid schemes, 10-60 per cent into debt funds, and 10-30 per cent into commodity ETFs. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra AMC, said the scheme solves the complexity of allocating across schemes.
“Most investors either over-monitor and overtrade, or they set it and forget it and end up with a lopsided portfolio. The FoF would endeavour to solve this by doing the asset allocation, rebalancing, and scheme selection across Kotak and other AMC schemes within a single fund structure,” he said. (Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
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Topics : Mutual Fund Kotak Mutual Funds ETFs
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 11:16 PM IST