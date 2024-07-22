Business Standard
MF AUM surges to 29% of bank deposits on market rally, strong inflows

In the financial years ending March 2023 and March 2022, MFs had cornered over 6 per cent of household savings. In FY21, this figure had been a mere 1.3 per cent, according to RBI data

Mutual Funds

Mutual Funds

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds (MFs), an investment product largely limited to a few urban pockets of India until four years back, have emerged as a key competitor to traditional saving and investment avenues in recent times.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das recently highlighted this fact, saying that households were allocating a higher portion of their savings to mutual funds, insurance funds, and pension funds.
Data also points to a similar trend. MFs' assets under management (AUM) have grown nearly threefold in the past four years, while bank deposits went up 1.6 times. As a result, the MF AUM is now equivalent to 29 per cent of bank deposits, compared to just 16 per cent in March 2020.

Although the MF AUM growth owes a lot to the equity market rally, the inflows have also seen a spike in recent years as strong performances of equity MF schemes and the growing popularity of systematic investment plans (SIPs) as an investment avenue boosted the MF investor base.

In the financial years ending March 2023 and March 2022, MFs had cornered over 6 per cent of household savings. In FY21, this figure had been a mere 1.3 per cent, according to RBI data.

In the first six months of the calendar year 2024, investors, including institutions, invested a net of Rs 3.9 trillion in MFs. The MF AUM went up by Rs 10 trillion during the period as a rally in the equity market and appreciation in bond and commodity prices led to mark-to-market gains in excess of Rs 6 trillion.

Testing the waters: Investors opening up to higher risks as equity market becomes uni-directional    
Month Bank deposits (Rs trillion) MF AUM (Rs trillion) MF to bank deposit ratio    
Mar '2014 77.1 8.3 0.11    
Mar '2015 85.3 10.8 0.13    
Mar '2016 93.3 12.3 0.13    
Mar '2017 107.6 17.5 0.16    
Mar '2018 114.3 21.4 0.19    
Mar '2019 125.7 23.8 0.19    
Mar '2020 135.7 22.3 0.16    
Mar '2021 151.1 31.4 0.21    
Mar '2022 164.7 37.6 0.23    
Mar '2023 180.4 39.4 0.22    
Mar '2024 204.8 53.4 0.26    
Jun '2024 212.9 61.2 0.29    
           
           
Source: RBI/Amfi          
Compiled by BS Research Bureau

Topics : Mutual Funds Equity MFs AUM

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd.
