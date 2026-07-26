Sunday, July 26, 2026 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Nippon India MF tops mutual fund industry with over 40 million folios

Nippon India MF tops mutual fund industry with over 40 million folios

The mutual fund industry had 278.6 million folios at the end of June, with Nippon India MF accounting for 14.4 per cent (40.2 million folios) of the total

mutual fund

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nippon India Mutual Fund has become the first asset management company in the country to cross the 40 million folio milestone, according to industry data.
 
As per the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the mutual fund industry had 278.6 million folios at the end of June, with Nippon India MF accounting for 14.4 per cent (40.2 million folios) of the total.
 
Also, the fund house said it had the industry's largest unique investor base at 24.1 million, accounting for 39 per cent of the industry's 61.9 million unique investors.
 
"We are humbled to have the trust of 40 million investors and a 39 per cent share of India's unique investor base. This milestone reflects the wealth creation journey we have enabled for millions of retail investors," Sundeep Sikka, MD and CEO of Nippon Life India Asset Management, said.
 
 
He added that the company continues to channel household savings into India's capital markets while facilitating Japanese investors' participation in India's growth story.

Also Read

SBI Funds Management Ltd

SBI Funds Management stock falls below IPO issue price; down 8% from high

SEBI

Sebi moots MF-only PMS framework, lowers minimum investment to ₹25 lakhpremium

Mutual Funds, stock market trading, equity fund

Equal-weight funds: Pick broader universe if risk appetite, horizon permitpremium

Umeshkumar Mehta, CIO of SAMCO Mutual Fund

Overseas investment limit for MFs needs a fresh look: Umeshkumar Mehta

Retail investors, Indian equities, retail inflows, stock market, Nifty, DII inflows, mutual funds, demat accounts, IPO market, domestic institutional investors, equity investing, H1CY26, market rally, investor sentiment, Indian stock market, global u

Carnelian Asset Management gets MF licence; Nippon Life Q1 profit jumps 27%

 
Among other major fund houses, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund had 31.8 million folios, followed by HDFC Mutual Fund at 31.1 million, SBI Mutual Fund at 22.4 million and UTI Mutual Fund at 14.2 million.
 
The remaining fund houses in the top 10 by folio count were Axis Mutual Fund (13.5 million), Tata Mutual Fund (12.8 million), Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (11.9 million), Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (11.1 million) and DSP Mutual Fund (10.3 million).
 
Collectively, the top 10 AMCs accounted for 199.4 million folios, or 71.6 per cent of the industry's total, while the remaining fund houses contributed 79.2 million folios, representing 28.4 per cent.
 
The industry had 61.9 millionunique investors as at June-end, indicating that the average investor holds multiple mutual fund accounts across schemes and fund houses.
 
The gap between folio count and unique investors reflects increasing portfolio diversification among retail investors.   

More From This Section

Mutual funds

MFs set eyes on dormant balanced hybrid category after rule changepremium

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI proposes one-time nod for MFs, insurers to raise bank stakes

Debasish Mishra, MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Ltd at the IPO press conference of SBI Funds Management Limited in Mumbai on Thursday (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

SBI MF to focus on expansion of institutional fund management biz: MD

mutual funds

Net equity mutual fund inflows surged 26% to ₹28,973 crore in June

large-cap funds, Mutual Funds, stock market trading

Largecap mutual funds seen struggling for downside risk-adjusted returnspremium

Topics : Mutual Fund Nippon Nippon Life Company Mutual Funds industry Mutual funds MFs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Commonwealth Games 2026 LiveStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayCJP Protest UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance