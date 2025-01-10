SIP account closures surge to record high in December, shows data

Investors are closing mutual fund (MF) systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts at a record pace amid equity market volatility. In December, investors discontinued 4.5 million SIP accounts, the highest on record. The previous high was 4.4 million in May 2024.
The surge in account closures weighed on the net increase in active SIP accounts. The industry added 0.9 million accounts in December, the lowest in seven months.
"With the market turning volatile, investors who are new to equity investing would have had a bad experience. As a result, the closures would have gone up," said Anand Varadarajan, chief business officer, Tata Asset Management.
The benchmark index Nifty 50 closed in the red for the third month in a row in December, declining 2 per cent last month. The index has dropped over 10 per cent from the all-time high seen in September.
According to experts, the rise in account closures is also due to the surging SIP account base.
However, the SIP account closures and the market correction have not affected inflows. Last month, investors poured in a record Rs 26,459 crore into MF schemes through SIPs.
SIP data is seen as a key indicator of retail investor behaviour, as the systematic investment route is mostly used by such investors.
While SIP account closures have surged, the opening of new SIP accounts has moderated after peaking at 7.3 million in July 2024. In December 2024, 5.4 million SIPs were registered.
Overall, in 2024, active SIP accounts increased by 26.8 million to 103 million. In 2023, MFs added 15.1 million accounts.
The surge in account openings was largely supported by higher new investor additions, strong performance of schemes across asset classes, and record new fund offerings (NFOs).
In 2024, MFs launched 70 active equity schemes, with most of them in the sectoral and thematic spaces. On the passive side, there were 130 launches.
SIP inflows have emerged as a key support for the equity market, which has been facing selling pressure from foreign investors in recent months. Equity schemes raked in a net Rs 3.9 trillion in 2024. The inflows pushed MFs' equity buying past Rs 4 trillion for the first time.
MFs were the largest institutional buyers in the equity market in two of the last three years — 2022 and 2024. In 2023, they were only slightly behind foreign institutional investors (FIIs).